Lionel Messi’s private jet made 52 trips in just THREE months, emitting 1,502 tons of CO2

According to a report, Lionel Messi’s private jet has emitted as much CO2 in three months as the average French citizen has in 150 years.

The plane is said to have made 52 flights between June 1 and August 31.

According to L’Equipe via Zach Lowy30 of the flights were intercontinental and 14 were transatlantic flights, causing severe carbon emissions in just three months.

The jet’s total emissions over the three-month period are 1,502 tons of carbon dioxide.

The evidence shows a series of trips between Argentina and America, mainly to Miami but also to New York.

He flew a total of five times between Buenos Aires in Argentina and Miami.

There were also three trips between Montevideo and Miami, on June 10, June 22, and June 23.

There are also trips to and from Brazil, with multiple flights between Europe and South America.

The PSG forward also flew to or from Barcelona seven times during the Ligue 1 off-season.

The trips also include trips to Tenerife, Bilbao, Nice and Figari.

The news comes at a time of several climate change warnings and urges humanity to do more to take care of the planet.

The news received a stern response from fans, with a Twitter user saying a “climate criminal‘.