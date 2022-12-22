Lionel Messi’s face ‘could be put on a BANKNOTE’ by Argentina’s Central Bank

Bank officials would now be open to a commemorative letter to celebrate

So, it turns out you can put a price on Lionel Messi.

After the talisman led Argentina to their first World Cup win since 1986 in Mexico, Messi has been at the center of discussions to put his face on a new 1,000 peso note.

According to newspaper El FinanceroThe central bank of the Republic of Argentina is eager to mark the national team’s historic victory in Qatar and has been working on ideas since before the epic 4-2 shootout win in the final over France.

Lionel Messi (center) played a starring role as Argentina beat France to win the World Cup

Argentina’s central bank is now considering putting Messi on a 1,000 note

Mockups of the 1,000 peso bill under discussion have since gone viral — with fans eager to see it go into circulation.

It is described in EF that a major part of the reason behind the 1,000 note is that it begins with a ’10’ – Messi’s jersey number for Argentina.

While Messi’s grinning face appears on one side of the note, the group’s nickname ‘La Scaloneta’ is the suggested wording for the back.

The term has become synonymous with this group since Lionel Scaloni succeeded Jorge Sampaoli in 2018.

Argentina’s success in Qatar marked their first World Cup since winning it in Mexico in 1986

Under Scaloni’s reign, Argentina won the 2021 Copa America, the first ever Finalissima at Wembley Stadium and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

If bank officials go ahead with their plan to release the note — which they believe would become highly collectible for Argentine citizens — it wouldn’t be their first venture to cross currency with the national team.

They previously issued commemorative coins when Argentina won its first World Cup in 1978.

Commemorative coins were also produced on the 50th anniversary of the death of Eva Perón, the former First Lady of Argentina.

Bank officials are said to be in favor of the 1,000 peso bill because it begins with Messi’s shirt number ’10’

Messi is currently enjoying some time off at his home in Rosario, where he was mobbed by hundreds of excited fans on his return on Tuesday.

Messi scored twice in Sunday’s final as Argentina first surrendered a 2-0 lead, before surrendering a 3-2 lead later in extra time. They eventually won 4-2 on penalty shootout.

Named Player of the Tournament, he will return to Paris Saint-Germain in the new year to add the Champions League to his incredible 2022-23 season.