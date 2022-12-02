Lionel Messi was almost an Australian Socceroo! How Argentina’s superstar could have been conceived in Australia

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Shortly before their superstar son was born, Lionel Messi’s parents were about to leave Argentina’s troubles behind to start a life in Australia.

The football legend’s biographer, Guillame Balague, said the country’s economic crisis in the 1980s led Messi’s father to consider moving the family to the other side of the world.

Lionel Messi pictured in a Socceroo shirt. He could have played for Australia if his family followed through on plans to move down (image digitally modified)

“There was a crisis in Argentina. Money lost value. there were no jobs. And Argentines have long gone as emigrants to Europe or elsewhere,” Balague said Take care

“It must have been a casual conversation that Jorge Messi had before Leo was born, that he had with someone who came up with the idea of ​​going to Australia to live. Why not?

The football icon (pictured playing against Mexico at the World Cup in Qatar) would have become a Socceroo if his family had moved downstairs, his biographer believes.

‘If you get into that mindset where the solution to your problems is to be abroad, it doesn’t really matter where you go. And they knew people who had come to Australia.

“In the end, the decision was to stay put. Leo was born. When he is 12, he will eventually have a trial period in Barcelona.’

Messi and his family moved to the Spanish city in 2001 and the rest is history as he quickly established a reputation as one of the greatest players of his generation.

It was a sliding door moment and Socceroos fans wonder what could have happened if the Messi family had moved to Australia instead.

However, it is unlikely that Messi would have reached the same level at a young age as under the guidance of Barcelona.

In Australia, the prodigious young talent is said to have been scouted by rival codes including the NRL, AFL and rugby union and may have never played football.

Even if his path led him to the National Soccer League, which lasted from 1977 to 2004 and the current A-League, he would not be the same talent as he is today as he would never have received that guidance from Barcelona.

Balague believes the football icon would have worn green and gold had his parents made the decision to live down under – but he would not have reached the pinnacle of the sport.

“Leo Messi would have played the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar with Australia,” he predicted.

“And we’d look at him and say gosh, he’s good, isn’t he? He’s got something, isn’t he? … And that would be it.

Instead of moving to Australia, Messi’s family stayed true and he was born in the Argentine city of Rosario before moving to Barcelona in 2001 to play for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

‘Because to be Leo Messi… he must have been born in Argentina. He must have a clear path to goodness [Alfredo] Di Stefano, by [Diego] Maradona, all those things that make Messi and that wouldn’t have happened in Australia.”

Instead, the 35-year-old looms as the Socceroos’ biggest dangerous man as the sides prepare to face off in the round of 16 in Qatar on Sunday morning (6am AEDT).