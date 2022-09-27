WhatsNew2Day
Lionel Messi ‘to decide club future after World Cup with PSG contract expiring next summer’

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to decide his future after the World Cup but has not had any offers from any club so far.

The 35-year-old signed a two-year deal when he joined the club from Barcelona in the summer of 2021.

There has been little talk of an extension so far as that contract expires at the end of this season.

Lionel Messi will reportedly decide the future of his club career after the World Cup

And The sun claim that the Argentinian currently has no concrete options.

There is speculation that PSG will offer Messi a one-year extension, but no such offer has been made yet.

He has not yet received serious interest from other clubs either, but that will probably change the longer we go without a new contract being agreed.

Messi had a difficult debut campaign in Paris, but has articulated it much more clearly, with six goals and eight assists in 11 games.

Messi has started his second season with Paris Saint-Germain much stronger

