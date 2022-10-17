Lionel Messi tips England as one of the five favourites for the 2022 World Cup

<!–

Lionel Messi tips England as one of the favorites for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

The PSG megastar will lead Argentina’s battle for World Cup glory next month, with the side currently unbeaten in 34 games, in what will likely be Messi’s last international tournament for his country.

Messi believes Gareth Southgate’s team, along with Brazil, France, Germany and Spain, will pose the biggest threat to the tournament, although he says there are two countries that stand out from the crowd.

Lionel Messi has tipped England as one of five teams to win the World Cup next month

England’s form to enter Qatar has been patchy, but Messi believes they still pose a threat

To talk with RMC Sports the 35-year-old said: ‘As for the favourites, there are big teams like Brazil, Germany, France, England and Spain.

And I’m sure I’m forgetting a few.

“But if I have to keep one or two, I think Brazil and France are the two big candidates for this World Cup today.”

The 2022 World Cup presents its own problems midway through a domestic season, with injuries being a major concern for sides going straight to a tournament.

Argentina is sweating from the fitness of both Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala going into the final and Messi says there are concerns ahead of the start of the final on November 20.

“Injuries are a concern.” Added the Argentine skipper.

Messi rates Argentina’s South American rivals as one of the two standout teams in the World Cup

Reigning champions France will be one of two standout teams in Qatar next month

“This is a different World Cup that is played at a different time of year than previous tournaments and it is so close that every little thing that happens to you can force you out.

With what happened to Dybala and Di Maria, the truth is that you are personally concerned and more afraid when you see things like that.

It’s something you think about, but I feel like playing with it in your head can also be contradictory.

“The best thing you can do is just do your best and play your game like you always do.

The closest thing Messi ever came to a World Cup win was second against Germany in 2014

‘I hope [Angel] Di Maria and [Paulo] Dybala recovers in time. They have enough time for that and reach the tournament in good shape.’

The 2022 World Cup offers Messi one last chance to add the one thing missing from his incredible football resume: a World Cup winner’s medal.

The closest he came to winning the tournament came in 2014, when Argentina reached the final before losing to Germany thanks to Mario Gotze’s extra time winner.