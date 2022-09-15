Lionel Messi sets TWO new Champions League records with his goal against Maccabi Haifa

Lionel Messi has added two more records to his illustrious portfolio after scoring Wednesday’s opener against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.

The Argentine superstar opened the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain in the 37th minute, as the French giants took a 3-1 win in Israel to claim first place in Group H.

Not only is Messi now the only player to score in 18 consecutive Champions League seasons, but the 35-year-old has also surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in another somewhat unusual record.

Lionel Messi set two new Champions League records after a goal against Maccabi Haifa

The PSG star scored in his 18th consecutive season and against a 39th team in the league

As of Wednesday night, Maccabi Haifa was the 39th Champions League outfit Messi has scored against in the competition, a record he previously shared with the Manchester United star.

With Ronaldo only able to play in the Champions League in January and improve his roster from 38 teams, Messi’s new record is little threatened in the near term.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus hit man eagerly sought a route out of Old Trafford this summer after the Red Devils failed to qualify for the Champions League last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against 38 teams, but is not in the Champions League this season

Karim Benzema will score in his 18th consecutive season if he opens his account for Real Madrid

Despite flirting with an exit, Ronaldo remained in Manchester to help new manager Erik ten Hag, who has left the 37-year-old on the bench in his last four Premier League games.

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema will also score alongside Messi in 18 consecutive Champions League seasons if he finds the net in the league this year.

The French star was knocked out early last week in the Spanish giants’ 3-0 win against Celtic and missed out completely when the defending champions defeated RB Leipzig 2-0 on Wednesday.