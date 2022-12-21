Lionel Messi joining MLS ‘will be like David Beckham at LA Galaxy’: Inter Miami owner’s old teammate

Former LA Galaxy striker Alan Gordon thinks the potential impact of Lionel Messi’s signing with a team in Major League Soccer would be a major catalyst, much as David Beckham and Thierry Henry once were.

While there is no certainty that Messi will ever sign a contract with an MLS club, he is strongly linked to Inter Miami, which is owned by David Beckham, one of football’s favorite sons.

Messi is the biggest name in the sport and one of the best to ever set foot on a football pitch. He’s going to fill the stands,” said Gordon, who played for the Galaxy with Beckham Guardian.

Alan Gordon has said Messi would have the same impact as David Beckham playing in MLS

Beckham is currently the owner of Inter Miami who is “confident” they can sign Messi

Lionel Messi has just won his first World Cup trophy for Argentina and is currently playing for PSG

“Before Beckham came, we traveled ‘Group C’ on Southwest Airlines with LA Galaxy. We walked through the airport and no one knew us, or no one cared.

“When he arrived, we went from playing in front of 10,000 to 60-70,000 people in [American] football stadiums. That’s how it will be. Guess what? I would be the first to take a ticket and take my kids to see Messi.”

Messi will turn 36 next summer when his contract with PSG expires and if he rejects the lavish amount the Qatari-owned club keeps holding out for him, it would be a counter-current signing for MLS.

Gordon played for the LA Galaxy for several years after Beckham joined the squad

In recent years, MLS has shaken off the label of a ‘retirement league’, which it acquired after several major European players came to the league well past their prime and racked up a sack of mixed results.

These names have ranged from the aforementioned Beckham and Henry to flops like Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, to more recently Gareth Bale, Gonzalo Higuaín and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The league has become a young player league in recent years, with some of the world’s most talented young players coming to or through MLS clubs.

World Cup winner Thiago Almada is a prime example of a young player excelling in MLS

Thiago Almada is a perfect example of one of the prodigies who moved to an MLS club to boost his profile while continuing his development, and he succeeded.

Almada moved and signed with Atlanta United for a reported league record $16 million after starting his career for Argentine club Velez Sarsfield.

The 21-year-old has since earned his first call-up and his first two appearances for the World Cup-winning Argentina national team.

Messi’s contract with PSG expires next summer, leaving him free to sign wherever he pleases

It’s also worth noting that many of the European superstars signing in MLS have often failed to result in trophies.

For example, Henry posted some of the most impressive numbers in league history after recording 52 goals and 49 assists in 133 MLS games for New York Red Bulls.

On the other hand, the team reached the conference finals once in those five years. Similarly, Ibrahimovic’s 53 goals in 56 regular season LA Galaxy games wasn’t enough as the team missed the 2018 playoffs and reached the conference semifinals in 2019.

Even Beckham struggled in all his immortality for several years after coming to the LA Galaxy before ending his career with back-to-back MLS Cups.

Only twice has a major European signing even been named MLS MVP, as Robbie Keane did with the Galaxy in 2014 and David Villa with NYFC in 2016.

David Villa was the last European signing to win MLS Most Valuable Player after the 2016 season

“The first three years were awful,” Gordon said of Beckham’s time in California.

“There was so much anticipation, but there are 10 other players on the field and you had to build a good overall squad, which was difficult at the time.

“But he had a great, fairytale ending. He stayed in the league and was committed even though he saw failure and people were very critical of him. He persevered and eventually had one of the best teams in MLS history with Robbie Keane and Landon Donovan.’