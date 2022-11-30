Lionel Messi is now available as a character on Modern Warfare 2

Argentina’s Lionel Messi will be more than just firing shots at the 2022 Olympics World Cup, the forward, was also released as a new Call of Duty character.

PSG Forward is now available Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and Call of Duty: Warzone II, the free-to play battle royale game.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is the third footballer to be included on the game, following in the footsteps of France midfielder Paul Pogba and Brazilian superstar Neymar.

PSG teammates Messi and Neymar, as well as Juventus midfielder Pogba, could all be able to take to the field together in the franchise game.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account posted a video to announce the arrival of the ‘Messi operator bundle’, which includes his own backpack and a selection of weapons.

The Messi Bundle, which costs 2,400 COD points, will now be available. It will include eight items in addition to Messi.

However, the 35-year old isn’t just getting ready in military uniform to help Argentina maintain their independence. World Cup dreams alive

Messi scored in both their first two matches in Qatar. They suffered a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, before winning 2-0 over Mexico.

Now it’s down to Poland vs. England to decide who will advance to the 16th round of the major tournament.

Argentina could be eliminated in the event that they lose to Poland. This would be shocking, given how Messi and his team were considered pre-tournament favorites.

They are expected to win and advance with their star-studded line up into the last-16.