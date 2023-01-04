Lionel Messi is cashing in on his World Cup success on Instagram – unlike Cristiano Ronaldo

Football star Lionel Messi is set to make millions from sponsored Instagram posts following his World Cup success with Argentina – and could even overtake his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since he won the World Cup on December 18, Messi’s official Instagram accountwhich has 414 million followers, has promoted Budweiser beer, the video games Call of Duty and eFootball, energy drink Gatorade, crypto exchange Bitget and artificial glasses manufacturer Orcam.

It suggests Messi’s sponsors are clamoring for paid partnerships to capitalize on his World Cup glory, with the star earning more than £9 million to date.

Brands scramble to capitalize on Lionel Messi’s World Cup success with Argentina, with the star on the verge of making millions from social media endorsements

Messi promotes art eyewear company OrCam in a sponsored post on his Instagram account, which has 414 million followers worldwide

The Argentine star appears in an ad for sports energy drink Gatorade in another post

Another brand message saw Messi plug the popular Call of Duty video game series

In contrast, Ronaldo has not posted a single paid partnership among his 528 million Instagram followers since Portugal dropped out of the World Cup on Dec. 10 to beat Morocco.

Ronaldo’s bleak World Cup could tarnish his status as the top-earning Instagram celebrity as Messi is on the verge of overtaking him.

Ronaldo, 37, awarded Hopper’s most recent Instagram Rich List, earning approximately $2.4 million (£2 million) per branded post. That was up from around £1.16 million per post in the 2021 rankings.

The Portuguese striker, who has just signed a £175 million a year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr following his departure from Manchester United, promotes brands such as Nike, Clear shampoo, Louis Vuitton, Bitcoin exchange Binance and app Livescore.

By contrast, Messi’s rival Cristiano Ronaldo has not posted sponsorship ties since Portugal crashed out of the World Cup to underdog Morocco

Budweiser beer, Messi’s sponsor, benefited from the Argentinian’s performance at the World Cup

In another post, Messi promoted the video game Efootball 2023 in the colors of Argentina

Messi was third on Hopper’s list, earning $1.77 million (£1.5 million) per Instagram post, but his World Cup success, which cemented him as the greatest footballer ever in the eyes of many, would close the gap to Ronaldo can make smaller.

The two footballers are separated by American celebrity Kylie Jenner, who has 377 million followers and rakes in around $1.8 million (£1.52 million) per post.

Messi and Ronaldo’s Instagram income surpasses that of the second highest athlete, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, whose cost per sponsored post is $1.08 million (£902,000).

Messi, 35, made social media history when an Instagram photo of him lifting the World Cup trophy became the most liked post ever.

It has garnered more than 75 million likes since it was posted on Dec. 18, surpassing a photo of an egg posted by British advertising executive Chris Godfrey in 2019.

Lionel Messi’s photo of him lifting the World Cup trophy has become the most liked Instagram image of all time – overtaking an image of an egg

A later post of Messi in bed with the World Cup trophy after the team returned to Argentina received more than 50 million likes.

Paris Saint-Germain star Messi also has endorsements from Adidas, PepsiCo, socios.com, Sorare, Byju’s and Louis Vuitton.

Indeed, Messi and Ronaldo posed together playing chess for the luxury fashion label ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

A post showing Messi curled up in bed with the World Cup trophy attracted more than 50 million likes

Messi and Ronaldo posed chess together in an advertisement for fashion brand Louis Vuitton

Ronaldo’s lucrative move to Al Nassr has made him the highest earner in world sports, surpassing Messi and basketball star LeBron James.

Messi earns £103.4 million a year, but this will dwarf Ronaldo’s new salary, not to mention his off-field sponsorship.

Argentina defeated France on penalties in a thrilling final to win the World Cup for a third time. Messi scored seven goals during the tournament, including two in the final, and was second in the tally to France’s Kylian Mbappé.

His performance earned him the Golden Ball for the best player of the World Cup.