Lionel Messi is back to his best after ‘bad’ first season at PSG and nets amazing chip for Argentina

Lionel Messi has admitted he is enjoying himself again as he begins to put an inconsistent debut season for PSG behind him ahead of the World Cup.

After joining the French champions last season on a free transfer from Barcelona, ​​the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner struggled to find his feet but has sent a warning to Europe’s elite that he is back at his best after impressing this term.

In just 11 games so far this season for Le Parisians, the legendary playmaker has 14 assists and has been in superb form for his country during the international break, scoring a chip from 25 yards.

As reported by Mundo DeportivoMessi said: ‘I feel good, different from last year and I knew it would be like that.

‘Last year, as I’ve already said, I felt bad, I never finished finding myself, but this year is different. I have arrived with a different head, more welcoming to the club, to the dressing room, to the match, to my teammates.

‘The truth is that I feel very well and I’m enjoying myself again.’

The promise ahead of last season that football fans around the world would get to see three of the game’s most exciting talents together in Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe was almost cruelly unfulfilled.

But the fearsome trifecta have been unstoppable of late, with a stunning 43 contributions between them in all club competitions.

But Messi’s form has seen him excel for his country too, and he ominously scored a brace against Honduras less than two months after the World Cup, including a typically stunning chip from the diminutive magician.

After playing a starring role in Argentina’s first goal, Messi scored the second from 12 yards before producing a moment of magic that could only seemingly drag on by chipping Luis Aurelio Lopez Fernandez in the Honduras goal from 25 yards.

And Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni spoke of how important Messi is to the team’s prospects when he’s enjoying himself, saying: ‘The important thing is that Messi feels good and feels good, that he enjoys playing football. The more he enjoys, the more we all enjoy’.

The 35-year-old striker also spoke about the World Cup as he prepares to lead his team out in Qatar, adding: ‘We are with the same anxiety as the people, with the same desire, with the same enthusiasm, but calm. Although we have a great team and a great group, the World Cup is special and we have to go step by step.

‘In October there are many games, with a little rest. But you have to face it as always. If you play and think about the WC, whether to look after yourself or not to screw up, it could end up being worse.

‘I am one of those people who believe that things happen because they do. And if something has to happen, it happens. God grant that nothing happens to anyone and that we can all arrive as we are today.

‘We’re all good now. Everyone knows how to look after themselves, what to do and how to prepare to get to the World Cup in the best possible way.’