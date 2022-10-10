Lionel Messi injury rules him out of PSG’s Champions League game with Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Lionel Messi will miss Tuesday night’s crucial Champions League clash with Benfica due to injury.

The 35-year-old received a calf knock in the reverse match in Portugal last week, where he scored in the 1-1 draw.

Getty Lionel Messi suffered a calf injury last week in PSG’s Champions League draw with Benfica

But he didn’t last the entire game and was eliminated in the 81st minute.

He then missed Les Parisiens’ 0-0 draw against Reims on Saturday as the French club lost points in Ligue 1 for the second time this season.

And he was not considered fit enough to face Benfica, as PSG want a three-point lead over their upcoming opponents in Group H.

PSG currently top their group on goal difference for Benfica, with both teams seven points ahead of Juventus and Maccabi Haifa.

A club statement read: “Taking care of a calf problem, Lionel Messi will not make the game against Benfica.”

In addition to the ex-Barcelona attacker, Presnel Kimpenbe, Renato Sanches and Nuno Mendes are also excluded.

During his pre-match press conference, PSG boss Christophe Galtier said he is hopeful Messi will face Marseille in the derby this weekend.

He said: “Leo Messi felt discomfort in his calf during the match at Benfica.

“It is very likely that he will play against Marseille on Sunday.”

Messi is currently enjoying his best football since coming to the Parc des Princes outfit on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

AFP Argentine forward Messi missed the recent 0-0 draw with Reims due to his injury

In his opening season with the French club, he scored 11 goals and 15 assists from 34 games.

And he has nearly matched his number from the previous campaign by hitting the back of the net eight times from 13 games across all competitions.

He also provided eight assists for his teammates, the most of any Ligue 1 player this season.

But despite his good form, Graeme Souness believes he is leaning towards Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate.