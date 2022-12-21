Lionel Messi given heroes reception as he returns home to his hometown of Rosario

Lionel Messi was greeted to a hero’s reception as he returned to his home in Rosario after leading Argentina to World Cup glory.

The 35-year-old returned to his home city for the first time since the World Cup ended on Sunday after being forced to leave his side’s winners’ parade due to safety concerns earlier in the day.

After the parade, Messi was flown back by helicopter from Buenos Aires to Rosario – some 300 kilometers away – before being pictured in a car driven by his wife Antonella Roccuzzo as they headed home.

Upon his arrival, Messi was greeted by hundreds of cheering fans who chanted “Dale Campeon,” which translates to “Let’s go champion.”

The cheering fans had been pushed in two directions by security to clear space for his wife to drive the car through the center and into a building.

Born in Rosario, Messi also began his football career playing for Newell’s Old Boys in the city.

Messi and his family moved to Barcelona in 2001 when he was 13 years old and it was at the Spanish club that he made a name for himself as one of the greatest players in the world.

The star, now with Paris Saint-Germain, still regularly travels back to Rosario and his home on a private estate called Kentucky in Funes.

Built on three adjoining plots on a gated private estate on the outskirts of Rosario, the footballer’s home town, the monster site features a huge cinema, gym and underground garage with enough space for 15 cars.

It was a special moment for the Argentines, and especially for Rosario, who yearned for Messi to follow in Diego Maradona’s footsteps and deliver their first World Cup since 1986.

Argentina’s World Cup winning heroes had to be evacuated by helicopter after their homecoming parade in Buenos Aires was cut short due to security fears.

Lionel Messi and co received a heroic reception from more than four million adoring fans at a parade held to celebrate their victory over France in the final.

But when it became clear that people were jumping off bridges to land on the bus and others on the ground preventing the bus from continuing on its way, the parade was quickly abandoned.

A video that emerged on social media showed a man hanging from a bridge before jumping onto the top deck of the bus, despite many players shaking their fingers to urge him not to.

Lionel Scaloni and his players landed in the early hours of Tuesday morning, but by 4pm, with more than four million people in the streets celebrating, the bus parade was suspended.

President of the Argentine Football Association, Chiqui Tapia, wrote on Twitter: “They are not allowing us to greet everyone who was at the Obelisk.

“The security organizations that accompanied us will not let us continue. My apologies on behalf of all players. A real shame.’

The bus was slowly making its way to the Obelisk monument in the center of Buenos Aires, in the Plaza de la República.

But the government intervened and for security reasons urged Messi and Co to take to the air in helicopters to complete their journey.

After the news of the bus parade’s canceled final, the mood of the spectators briefly changed, with reports of missiles being thrown at the police.

Footage also surfaced on social media of a group of fans hijacking a police car and partying on top of it near the Obelisk following the announcement of the helicopter.

Prior to the move to the air, some players wore bucket hats to shield themselves from the sun, while others opted to don sunglasses and grab a beer as their open-top bus cruised the busy streets.

The official Twitter account of the Argentina national team, which returned to the country with the World Cup trophy from Qatar in the early hours of Tuesday morning, had previously urged fans to be ‘calm’ during the parade due to the large crowds.

“It is important that everyone can go to that area in peace and quiet to enjoy this unforgettable moment with the world champions,” the account tweeted.

Photos of fans gathered watched them take over highways and many city roads as millions upon millions came to party.

Messi and Argentina had previously returned as heroes as they were greeted by thousands of fans at Ezeiza International Airport after landing in Buenos Aires.

Argentina twice led in the final through goals from Messi and Angel Di Maria, but with just minutes left in extra time, France won a penalty – which Kylian Mbappe duly dispatched to take the final to a shootout where Emiliano Martinez’s brilliance in goal saw the Argentines emerge victorious on Sunday.

The national team and the World Cup trophy, which they won for the third time on Sunday, landed back in Argentina around 02:20 local time on Tuesday morning after a flight of almost 21 hours.

Talisman Messi was first off the plane and triumphantly lifted the World Cup trophy into the air as he and head coach Lionel Scaloni ascended the plane’s stairs to greet the waiting fans.

The PSG star, with his medal around his neck, couldn’t keep the beaming smile off his face as he whipped up the homecoming.

Messi and his teammates were nearly knocked off the back of their open-top bus shortly after arriving.

Video shows Messi and four teammates, including Leandro Paredes and Di Maria, forced at the last minute to duck under an overhead power cable as they slowly drove through a sea of ​​jubilant Argentine fans.

Messi scored twice during the World Cup final at Lusail Stadium, adding to his total run of seven for the tournament as he finally lifted the only trophy that had eluded him in his sensational career to date.

Scaloni, who had burst into tears after Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty, put an arm around his captain as the pair waved to those who greeted them on the tarmac.

As soon as the players stepped off their plane, they headed straight for an open-top bus that had been waiting for them on the tarmac to take them to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association.