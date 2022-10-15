Lionel Messi fears he could MISS his last-ever World Cup with injuries ravaging Argentina

<!–

Lionel Messi has been candid about his injury concerns ahead of the World Cup in Qatar after fellow Argentine forwards Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria had doubts ahead of the tournament following injuries.

Messi himself has missed PSG’s last two games with a calf strain, and will be desperate to perform in a World Cup he recently revealed will be his last.

The 35-year-old came painfully close to winning the tournament in 2014, but ended up losing to Germany after an extra-time winner to Mario Gotze in the final.

Legendary striker Lionel Messi recently announced that the World Cup in Qatar will be his last

His Argentine team-mate Paulo Dybala has a quadriceps problem and is doubtful for the tournament

He is now concerned that the winter timing for the World Cup could affect the number of injuries. He told DirecTV: ‘Injuries are a concern. This is a different World Cup that is played at a different time of year than previous tournaments and it is so menacing that every little thing that happens to you can force you out.

“With what happened to Dybala and Di Maria, the truth is that you are personally concerned and more afraid when you see things like that.”

Di Maria’s muscle injury is not as bad as initially feared and he is expected to play in the tournament, but Dybala remains in serious doubt due to a quadriceps problem.

Angel Di Maria is also currently injured, but could recover in time for the World Cup

Messi continued: “It’s something you think about, but I feel like playing with that in your head can also be contradictory.

“The best thing you can do is just do your best and play your game like you always do.

“I hope Di Maria and Dybala recover in time. They have enough time for that and reach the tournament in good shape.’