Lionel Messi clashes with Sergio Ramos as the pair exchange words in PSG training on pre-season tour

Lionel Messi chided PSG team-mate Sergio Ramos and exchanged words with him in training after a challenge from the latter.

The duo are currently in Japan as part of Christophe Galtier’s squad preparing for the new 2022-23 campaign.

The pair found themselves on opposite sides of one of the biggest rivalries in world sport when they played for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

But despite being on the same team now, they couldn’t help but show that old habits are hard to overlook.

In a video circulating on social media, Ramos steps up and tries to win the ball from Messi before he can run on him.

However, the 35-year-old Argentinian seems to anticipate this and jumps past the Spanish defender, but is caught by the central defender’s hind leg.

However, former Barcelona star Messi manages to stay on his feet and then fires a right footed shot into the bottom corner.

But the Argentinian did not forget the hasty tackle and, after giving Ramos a stern look, exchanged a few words with him.

But despite the spat between the pair here, it has been a successful preseason so far for the Ligue 1 champions, who have gone unbeaten so far this summer.

They defeated Gamba Osaka 6-2 in a friendly on Monday, with Messi scoring fourth place for PSG.

The French champions also defeated fellow Japanese teams Urawa Reds and Kawasaki, after they kicked off the preseason with a 2-0 win against Ligue 2 team Quevilly-Rouen.

It represents the start of Messi and Ramos’ second year in France, with the pair struggling with injuries and form in 2021-22.

Ramos played just 13 games in all competitions due to a calf injury, while Messi scored just six league goals in 26 games.

The pair’s contracts at the Parc des Princes expire next year, with Messi being linked with a return to Barcelona and a move to Inter Miami from David Beckham.