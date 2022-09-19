Lionel Messi bypasses Cristiano Ronaldo in number of non-penalty goals scored

Lionel Messi has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of all-time goals scored without penalty kicks despite playing 150 fewer games.

The 35-year-old superstar scored for Paris Saint-Germain during their 1-0 win over Lyon on Sunday night.

As a result, Messi has now scored 672 goals without penalties during his professional career. While Ronaldo has scored 671.

Messi scored PSG’s only goal in their Ligue 1 clash with Lyon. He found the back of the net in the fifth minute of the match and saw them win 1-0.

As a result, Messi has taken his goal tally without penalties to 672, eclipsing Manchester United forward Ronaldo by one.

Messi has also overtaken Ronaldo despite playing 150 fewer games than the Portugal international.

Ronaldo – who appears to be growing increasingly frustrated with United – will be disappointed to lose another record to his rival.

Ronaldo (left) and Messi (right) have been battling for different records for years

Between them, Messi and Ronaldo have won the Ballon D’or in 11 of the previous 12 years

Nevertheless, Ronaldo has still represented his country more times than Messi has. The United striker has made 189 appearances for Portugal and has featured in four World Cups, five European Championships, one Nations League final and one Confederations Cup.

Meanwhile, Messi has played 162 games for Argentina – playing at four World Cups and six Copa America’s. However, he has only ever picked up one international trophy.

Ronaldo has also scored more goals in total. He has found the back of the net 699 times in 941 games in all competitions for four different clubs.

Ronaldo has also scored more than 50 goals per season in six consecutive seasons for Real Madrid between 2010-11 and 2015-16.

Messi endured a difficult start to life at PSG after leaving Barcelona but has now found his feet

Ronaldo enjoyed a fantastic start at his United home but now finds himself on the bench

Meanwhile, Messi has scored 688 goals in 822 competitive matches across all competitions for two clubs – Barcelona and PSG.

In addition, Messi has scored more than 30 goals per season in 13 consecutive seasons for Barcelona between 2008-09 and 2020-21.

Nevertheless, Vitinha – who has played alongside both Messi and Ronaldo – has said that the two superstars are actually more similar than they might think.

Talking to O JogoVitinha said: ‘There are far more things that unite them than things that separate them.

‘They each have their own way of playing and their own characteristics, but the things that unite them are huge.

With 672 goals without penalties, Messi sneaks ahead of Ronaldo after playing 150 games less. The numbers on these two posts are crazy. https://t.co/2ikqrydubo — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) 18 September 2022

‘The willingness to always want more, without regard to what they’ve already earned, is part of it.’

Messi and Ronaldo both work in relatively new clubs. Ronaldo returned to Manchester United from Juventus in August 2021 and Messi joined PSG from Barcelona in August 2021.

United fans were delighted to hear that Ronaldo would be returning to Old Trafford after 12 years away from the club.

Hans had an adventurous start to his second spell at United – scoring twice against Newcastle last September.

Meanwhile, in Paris, Messi struggled to adjust after his emotional exit from Barcelona.

Ronaldo (above) has been frustrated while playing for Manchester United

Messi’s relationship with the likes of Neymar has blossomed both on and off the pitch at PSG

The Argentine superstar scored just once in 11 Ligue 1 games and struggled to maintain his fitness.

However, things changed quickly. Messi began to thrive and Ronaldo found himself occupied on the bench.

Messi went on to score five goals and register 10 assists in 14 starts in Ligue 1. He had finally found his feet in the French top flight.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo struggled for form under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. He scored once in seven games in January and February.

Since then, Ronaldo has continued to struggle and has spent the majority of the 2022-2023 Premier League campaign on the bench under Erik ten Hag.

While Messi has continued to excel in the French top flight, he has now overtaken Ronaldo for the number of goals scored without penalty kicks.