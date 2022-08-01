Lingerie model Natalie Roser buys an $820,000 fixer-upper in Newcastle, NSW

Natalie Roser is the proud new owner of an $821,000 home in Newcastle, NSW.

The lingerie model, who bought her first home in 2018, bought the two-story 1980s fixer-upper on May 20 after it was listed in a $750,000 auction guide.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house, which sits on a 510 sqm block, is in need of renovation, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Natalie Roser is the proud new owner of an $821,000 fixer-upper in Newcastle, NSW

The property benefits from a single garage, long driveway and front garden.

Natalie, 32, is originally from Newcastle and now lives in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, having lived in Los Angeles for a number of years.

Her latest move comes after she married former Home and Away star Harley Bonner in February.

The lingerie model (pictured), who bought her first home in 2018, bought the 1980s two-story home on May 20 after it was listed with a $750,000 auction guide

Natalie, 32, is originally from Newcastle and now lives in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, having lived in Los Angeles for several years

The genetically blessed couple tied the knot at Krinklewood Estate in the Hunter Valley after a five-year relationship.

Maxim’s cover girl announced her engagement to the actor last November.

In 2020, the couple moved in together in Rose Bay, Sydney.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house, which sits on a 510-square-foot block, is in need of renovation, The Daily Telegraph reports. (The kitchen can be seen here)

One of the two bathrooms can be seen here

Natalie and Harley had lived together for years and moved to Los Angeles in May 2018. In 2020 they returned to Australia.

Natalie is one of Australia’s most in-demand models and recently ran a Guess jeans campaign in the United States.

She is also a regular at Miami Swim Week.

Natalie’s latest move comes after she married former Home and Away star Harley Bonner (right) in February