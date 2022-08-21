Lingerie model Belle Lucia reveals she is neurodivergent in Tik-Tok video

<!–

Model Belle Lucia has come out as a neurodivergent.

The Australian star, 27, revealed her diagnosis in a Tik-Tok clip on Saturday.

Belle lip-synced as she explained that she and her brother “both have autism,” before calling herself “neurodiversity.”

“We both have autism, don’t we?” says her voice over. “Well, that’s good to know.”

Belle captioned the clip: “My autistic brother when he discovered I’m neurodivergent too.”

Belle then moved to the comment section after fans accused her of following the “self-diagnosis” trend of coming off as autistic or with ADHD on Tik-Tok.

‘Why do I now have the feeling that everyone suddenly has autism? Like is it a new badge or trend to say you do? No hate, just wondering,” one fan wrote.

“I wouldn’t say neurodiversity is a trend, it’s a different brain variant,” Belle retorted.

According to the Mayo Clinic, autism spectrum disorder is a condition related to brain development that affects how a person perceives and interacts with others.

Autism spectrum disorder starts in early childhood and eventually causes problems with functioning in society, for example socially, at school and at work.

Each person with an autism spectrum disorder likely has a unique pattern of behavior and level of severity — from low-functioning to high-functioning.

It comes after a number of celebrities have talked about being neurodivergent and their discovery of ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) later in life.

Former Pretty Little Liars star Tammin Sursok, Abbie Chatfield, author Clementine Ford and Em Rusciano have all claimed to have the condition.

Tammin shared her condition with her 1.3 million followers in an Instagram video earlier this month.

Actress Tammin Sursok (pictured) opened up this month in a video about her ADHD diagnosis

“If you’re struggling with a neurodivergent brain, know that you’re not alone. There is so much help and it is nothing to be ashamed of.’

The former Home and Away star then said it was important to “break the stigma of mental health.”

“If this post makes one person feel seen and less alone, then it’s worth it,” she concluded.