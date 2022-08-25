Lingerie-clad Sara Sampaio transforms into ‘sexbot’ in futuristic thriller Wifelike

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio transformed into a ‘sex bot’ in the futuristic thriller Wifelike in which she plays the lead.

The Portuguese model, 31, sizzled in black lace lingerie and matching suspenders as she took on her role as Wendy – a ravishing robot assigned to rich and lonely men.

The main movie plot follows an artificial human (played by Elena Kampouris) who looks like the wife of a grieving widower (Jonathan Rhys Meyers).

Role: Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio transformed into ‘sex bot’ in the futuristic thriller Wifelike in which she plays the lead

In a glimpse of the film — which was released on August 12 — Sara put on a sultry display in the lacy underwear that showed her toned figure as she sauntered through a bedroom with a red trail light around her neck.

Another shot saw her leaning against a wall with another fellow android next to her with the same light.

The film also stars Elena Kampouris, Doron Bell, Agam Darshi, Fletcher Donovan, Alix Villaret, Caitlin Stryker and Rachelle Goulding.

Thriller: The Portuguese model, 31, sizzled in black lace lingerie and matching suspenders as she took on her role as Wendy – a ravishing robot assigned to rich and lonely men

Futuristic: The main movie plot follows an artificial human (played by Elena Kampouris) who looks like the wife of a grieving widower (Jonathan Rhys Meyers)

When artificial human Meredith (Kampouris) is assigned as the companion of grieving widower William (Meyers), it is designed to behave like his deceased wife.

However, an underground organization tries to sabotage Meredith’s AI programming.

It soon begins to question reality as memories of a past life resurface, causing drama and suspense.

Spooky: In a glimpse of the film — which was released on August 12 — Sara put on a sultry display in the lacy underwear that showcased her toned figure as she sauntered through a bedroom with a red trail light around her neck

It comes after Sara was last seen served as bridesmaid for her friend Lais Ribeiro during her wedding to Joakim Noah in July.

Three years after acceptance Her husband’s proposal at Burning Man, the 31-year-old beauty exchanged vows with her love, 37, in her native Brazil.

The duo first announced their engagement after just a year of dating with a photo of them cuddling, in which she appeared topless apart from some colorful pasties on her breasts.

Pictured, they were under a tent at the wildly popular nine-day Burning Man festival in the northern Nevada desert.

Lineup: Elena Kampouris, Doron Bell, Agam Darshi, Fletcher Donovan, Alix Villaret, Caitlin Stryker and Rachelle Goulding also star in the film.

“I’m a little late for Burning Man photos and of course I haven’t touched my phone for 5 days and I don’t have a single photo,” she began in the caption of the photo that also shows her in a neon. green skirt.

“But thanks to my Bff @jeromeduran, he captured one of the best moments of my life!”

She added: @stickity13 [Joakim] surprised me in my favorite place in the world and introduced me. And I couldn’t be happier! We’re getting married guys.’