Lingerie chain Ann Summers blames high taxes and rising costs for its decision to cut jobs

Cuts: Lingerie chain Ann Summers said it has laid off a “small number” of its more than 1,000 workers
Lingerie chain Ann Summers blamed high taxes and rising costs for its decision to cut jobs.
The retailer said it has laid off a “small number” of its more than 1,000 workers. It is understood that up to 30 staff were affected, mainly at its head office, and employees at its 80 stores are believed to be unaffected.
Maria Hollins, chief executive, said: ‘All retailers are under significant pressure due to continued high taxes and rising costs.
‘We have ambitious growth plans and are always looking for options to strengthen the brand, but we also need to ensure our cost base reflects the challenges of today’s high street.
‘As a result, we have taken steps to reduce costs, which unfortunately included the redundancy of a small number of colleagues.
“This was not a decision we made lightly.”
It came as the group accepted a £5m loan from Green Street Holdings, which is controlled by the Gold family behind Ann Summers.
Vanessa Gold was named president last year following the death of her sister and Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold.
DIY INVESTMENT PLATFORMS
AJ Bell
AJ Bell
Easy investing and ready-to-use portfolios
Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown
Free Fund Trading and Investment Ideas
interactive inverter
interactive inverter
Fixed fee investing from £4.99 per month
sax
sax
Get £200 back in trading fees
Trade 212
Trade 212
Free trading and no account commission
Affiliate links: If you purchase a This is Money product you may earn a commission. These offers are chosen by our editorial team as we think they are worth highlighting. This does not affect our editorial independence.