Lingerie chain Ann Summers blames high taxes and rising costs for its decision to cut jobs

written by Elijah 0 comments
By DAILY MAIL CITY & FINANCE REPORTER

Cuts: Lingerie chain Ann Summers said it has laid off a “small number” of its more than 1,000 workers

Lingerie chain Ann Summers blamed high taxes and rising costs for its decision to cut jobs.

The retailer said it has laid off a “small number” of its more than 1,000 workers. It is understood that up to 30 staff were affected, mainly at its head office, and employees at its 80 stores are believed to be unaffected.

Maria Hollins, chief executive, said: ‘All retailers are under significant pressure due to continued high taxes and rising costs.

‘We have ambitious growth plans and are always looking for options to strengthen the brand, but we also need to ensure our cost base reflects the challenges of today’s high street.

‘As a result, we have taken steps to reduce costs, which unfortunately included the redundancy of a small number of colleagues.

“This was not a decision we made lightly.”

It came as the group accepted a £5m loan from Green Street Holdings, which is controlled by the Gold family behind Ann Summers.

Vanessa Gold was named president last year following the death of her sister and Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold.

