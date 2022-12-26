Lingard criticizes Man United – and former boss Solskjaer – on the eve of his return to Old Trafford.

Jesse Lingard will retire on Tuesday night at Old Trafford as an opposition player, something he never thought he would do.

Lingard hopes to help Nottingham Forest beat Manchester United, Lingard’s only club until the summer move to the City Ground. As much as the winger tries to play it down, this can’t be a game like any other.

The attacker joined United aged seven and described it as a “dream come true” when he scored his first goal for them in 2015.

He amassed 232 appearances, scoring 35 goals and winning 32 caps for England. His last season, however, didn’t reflect what came before: just four starts.

Jesse Lingard (above) left Manchester United last summer at the end of his contract

The midfielder was frozen out by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then Ralf Rangnick at Man United

Lingard had returned from a successful loan spell at West Ham expecting regular action, only to find himself on the outside first with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, then with Ralf Rangnick. “I don’t know why he wasn’t playing,” Lingard says.

I don’t know what the problem was, if it was political or whatever. I still don’t have an answer. I would prefer that someone had told me: “That’s why you don’t play”, out of respect for being there for so long, but I never got it.

They were false promises. He was training hard and he was ready, he was ready.

‘So this is an opportunity to say goodbye because I never really had that. It will be a nice occasion, but we want to win the game. You can’t get too caught up emotionally.

The 30-year-old had his hopes of a second World Cup dashed by injury and a slump in form.

Lingard is finding his stride at Forest. He scored his first goal for the club just before the World Cup, in a 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup. He added another at Blackburn this week to set up a round of 16 tie with Wolves.

When the 30-year-old signed a one-year contract with Forest, he was hoping to play in a second World Cup after helping England reach the semi-finals in 2018.

That ship sailed quickly, however, as she struggled through those first few weeks of the campaign with an Achilles tendon problem.

After a difficult opening spell at Nottingham Forest, Lingard is starting to find his groove.

“The rest has been better for my Achilles tendon,” he says. ‘I couldn’t run properly. People wanted me to start running like I did at West Ham, but sometimes I don’t. I was trying to get through the games and I wasn’t feeling 100 percent.

‘Now I have recovered and come back strong. I can’t wait for the season to start again. At the Tottenham and Palace games, that’s where you saw the real me, with the work ethic, pushing and tearing down.

Yet bouncing back from injury pales in comparison to the mental health issues Lingard experienced before the first coronavirus lockdown in spring 2020.

Jesse Lingard has opened up about the reasons for his departure from Manchester United

Lingard has started to improve since making his summer move to join Forest as a free agent.

“Lockdown saved my career,” he says. ‘It was a reset button for me. It was about believing in myself again. I didn’t want to quit football, it was more about taking a breather. Then the lockdown came and I started looking at old videos of my targets.

‘It was about finding that fire in my belly again. Now I’m happy and that’s the most important thing in football. I feel free.’

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has backed Marcus Rashford to score 20 league goals this season, even if United sign a new striker in January. Ten Hag admits his team needs more goals after scoring just 20 in the League so far.

United are stepping up their search for a transfer to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, with PSV’s Cody Gakpo at the top of their list. But Ten Hag believes there are more goals in his current team.

Attacker Lingard (left) enjoyed years of title success at boyhood club Manchester United with friend Marcus Rashford (right)

Man United manager Ten Hag believes Rashford is capable of scoring 20 goals this season

“(Rashford) is capable of scoring 20 league goals, I am convinced,” he said. He now he has four (in the league), but he scored many other goals and got three in the World Cup, so we know the potential.

‘We have to score more. We have lost a striker, so we have to get one.’

Dean Henderson is unable to play for Forest tonight under the terms of his loan deal, and Ten Hag believes the goalkeeper may have a future at United.

“He’s on loan for one season,” said the Dutchman. ‘When that is coming to an end, we will make a decision. He is playing very well at Forest.”