Lineker questions Barca signing ‘superstars’ and fears of irreparable’ damage

Gary Lineker thinks knocking out the Champions League could have ‘irreparable’ consequences for Barcelona.

The Catalan giants face an enormously arduous task after playing 3-3 with Inter Milan at Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

Getty It was another huge blow to Barcelona as their chances of staying in the Champions League are at stake

Getty Images Lineker believes being dumped from the league could have a huge impact on his former club

That result means Barcelona are third in Group C with just four points to their name and will have to rely on second-placed Inter Milan to drop points for any chance of reaching the last-16.

As one of Europe’s greatest powerhouses, it’s unthinkable that Barcelona miss out on the knockout stage of the Champions League, but all the more so given the financial predicament the club finds themselves in, especially after completing big summer moves for stars like Leeds’ Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

But after spending such huge sums over the summer, ex-Barca star Lineker believes a Champions League exit could have a real impact on the club’s future.

Speaking of Hawksbee and Jacobs, Lineker said: “They have put everything on the line to be successful this season in terms of how they have leveraged the club, looking ahead and all these things to negotiate the financial hardship that has brought LaLiga. and that they screwed up.

“Of course they’ve had to let Lionel Messi go and all this fuss, and then suddenly they’re buying superstars and you’re like, ‘How is this possible?’ but it’s all done over a period of time, but during that period they need a lot of success.

AFP Barcelona’s summer transfer activities have also been questioned by Lineker

Getty Xavi’s side look gets dumped out of the Champions League

“Failing to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League is a bit irreparable, so I don’t know exactly how that will play out.

“They’re not out yet, but they kind of need a miracle to get through in that group.”