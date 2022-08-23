Line Of Duty’s Kelly Macdonald joins Hugh Bonneville at I Came By screening

<!–

Kelly Macdonald looked radiant as she attended the premiere of new thriller I Came By with her co-star Hugh Bonneville on Tuesday at London’s Ham Yard Hotel.

The actress, 46, cut a glamorous figure for the evening as she walked the red carpet in a fuchsia long-sleeved dress.

The garment featured a pleated hemline and high collar, while the Line Of Duty star completed her look with a purple pendant necklace.

Kelly let her brunette locks fall loosely over her shoulders and added height to her frame with a pair of gold open-toed heels.

The movie star looked cheerful as she posed next to Hugh, 58, who will be taking on the lead role in the film.

The Downton Abbey star looked smart for the event as he wore a black blazer and trousers, along with a white shirt and pink and gray tie.

I Came By follows former judge Hector Blake (Hugh) who is in a relationship with graffiti artist Toby (George McKay) after he discovers something sinister in his basement.

The outing comes after Kelly admitted she was “very affected” by the attention she received after playing DCI Joanne Davidson in Line of Duty.

The actress starred in series six of the BBC drama, with her shady character going into witness protection at the end of last season and living under a new identity.

And the star has revealed that the fame buying the part for her on social media made her hard to bear, leading her to take a break from the internet for a while.

She told Bustle how she was affected by the attention: “Bad. It was a very strange time for me because I had never been so exposed. I had to stop going online.

‘I’m going to need years. I have to watch it from afar. I find it difficult to know what I think about it all.’

On fame in general, she added, “Fame is a funny old thing. I was really excited to come to London to do the press, but when it comes to the red carpets and stuff, I get a little… I suddenly realize what I’m here for.”

Meanwhile, the star says she’s not sure if her character will return to Line of Duty for the seventh series.

She told the Radio Times: ‘I don’t think my character is coming back. I suppose it’s a possibility at some point.’

Kelly added: “I have to say that Line of Duty was a very strange experience for me because of COVID.

“It’s been strange days and it feels like there’s life before COVID and life after, and Line of Duty was right for me at the time.”