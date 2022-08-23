Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar reveals he’s glad fame came later and the real ‘H’ hasn’t been revealed

Adrian Dunbar has said that he is happy that he became famous later on because he feels better equipped to deal with it.

The Line Of Duty actor, 64, is gearing up for his first title role as he will star in ITV’s detective drama Ridley, which will air later this year.

Speak with Radio Timeshe said, “But these things are all the more beautiful when they happen later because I think you’re in a better place to deal with them and also more likely to have learned how to make the part work.”

‘It’s great it happened so late’: Adrian Dunbar, 64 of Line Of Duty, revealed he’s glad fame came later in life

But speaking about Line Of Duty, the show that made him famous and first aired in 2012, Adrian told the publication that viewers have yet to meet the infamous “H” — the code name for the mean senior police officer.

Despite DS Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle) being exposed as the culprit, Adrian is convinced there’s more to it.

He said: ‘He is’ [Buckells] not ‘H’. We just found the man we can pin a charge on. We don’t have an ‘H’, we have the patsy. There’s a scene where we look at each other and think, ‘Really? This t***?’ He’s a distraction.’

When asked if his own character could be the crime boss, he declared the suggestion “ridiculous” and that result would make the much-loved show “crap.”

He went on to reveal that the sixth series appeared to focus on the deception and concealment of Boris Johnson and his government after COVID.

And while the cast wasn’t told outright, he said they all understood that the scripts held up a mirror to society and those who turn a blind eye to scandal.

Twists and turns: Despite DS Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle, pictured) being exposed as the culprit, Adrian is convinced there’s more to it

The actor was catapulted to superstardom during the show from BBC2 to BBC1 in 2017, doubling the audience to around 10 million.

Before that, he had worked successfully in the industry for 40 years, including roles in films The Crying Game, Ashes to Ashes and TVs broken.

In his upcoming series, he will play a former detective who also sidelines as a nightclub singer, something the star who was once a member of a three-piece band asked to be written into the script.

He admitted to being in a What’sApp group with fellow stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure where they discuss the possible future of the show.

Pals: He admitted to being in a What’sApp group with fellow stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure where they discuss the possible future of the show (all three pictured together on the show)

In October, sources told The sun BBC bosses had finally made plans for new episodes of the much-loved police drama after a series of secret meetings, with news ‘millions of fans had hoped for’.

Co-star Martin recently said he was desperate for Line of Duty series six to come to an end after making it stretched for years due to the Covid pandemic.

The actor, who plays Steve Arnott on the series, said he found the lead-up to the final release “too much”, and admitted that the experience of starring in the most recent season was “intense.”

Television executives commissioned the sixth series in May 2017 and filming began in February 2020, but stopped a month later when the UK was shut down due to COVID-19.

Shooting resumed in September 2020 through November of that year, with the series finally launching on BBC One on March 21, 2021.

Speaking on the table manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Martin said: ‘It started during the end of the lockdown, I think there were two episodes in lockdown but the build up was just too much.

“At that point we had everyone hooked, which was great, but in the last episode I desperately wanted it to end. It was too much. It’s intense.

“And if it’s such a recurring show…that’s why I’m so excited for Our House to come out…and Our House is real cliffhangers too…we’re on four consecutive nights so it’s going to be that week.” people loose and then the time has come.’

