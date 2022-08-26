Line Of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar plays a different sort of copper in his moody new series

Over the past decade, Adrian Dunbar has carved out a place in our hearts as Line Of Duty’s Supt Ted Hastings, the Ulsterman dedicated to wiping out bent buyers within the police force. Having become so popular thanks to Hastings, it was understandable that Adrian was hesitant when given the chance to play another cop in ITV’s new crime drama Ridley.

But only for a moment, after Adrian made sure that ex-Inspector Alex Ridley wasn’t anything like Ted. For starters, Ted Hastings would never sit at the piano in between, singing soft jazz melodies to an appreciative audience.

But retired brass Ridley co-owns a jazz club, which conveniently gives Adrian a chance to show off his musical prowess.

“If this were a series of books, it would be called ‘What Ted Hastings Did Next’,” Adrian, 64, jokes. “But to me a character who isn’t in uniform is a very different character.

Adrian Dunbar (pictured) has found a place for himself as Line Of Duty’s Ted Hastings. The actor got the chance to play a different kind of buyer

“Ted is bound and uniformly bound, very dignified and formal, while Ridley is complicated. You don’t feel a pile of warmth from him at first.’

And what changed it for Adrian is that Ridley is starring in a TV drama. “I thought in the first place it was me stepping out there as the title character – that’s quite a big thing to include, but I did have some input into what he would look like.”

Adrian insisted that Alex Ridley be musically like him. Enniskillen-born Adrian was a teenage musician who once starred with an Elvis Presley impersonator and performed with a country band before rising to fame as an actor.

He has been a staple of our screens ever since he landed roles in critically acclaimed films such as My Left Foot (1989) and The Crying Game (1992), and in TV series such as A Touch Of Frost and Ashes To Ashes. But when TV roles were hard to come by in his 40s, Adrian fell back on his first love and returned to pub gigs.

Adrian, pictured here singing on Irish TV, was a teenage musician who once played with an Elvis Presley impersonator and performed with a country band before rising to fame as an actor

‘I’ve always been interested in music,’ says Adrian. “My mother was a fantastic singer, so when this happened, I said to Jonathan Fisher, the producer, ‘It has to have a musical element.

“I have to have a way of bringing things I know into this character.” So we both agreed that before retirement Ridley would have started this club with a friend, played by Julie Graham, and every now and then he would get up and sing a song.”

But first and foremost, Alex Ridley is a retired detective carrying the heavy burden of a great tragedy. Some time ago, his wife and daughter died in a house fire that should have killed him.

Melancholy and seeking redemption, Ridley expresses his grief on a public stage through music

But just as Ridley retires from his police career to tend to his broken heart, he is once again sucked in as a consultant by his former protégée, Inspector Carol Farman (The Fall’s Bronagh Waugh). In their first case, Ridley and Carol investigate the murder of a local farmer.

Fourteen years ago, Ridley had questioned the same farmer about the disappearance of a three-year-old girl, but he was never charged and the girl was never found. Carol enlists Ridley to help, convinced that his knowledge of the case can help solve the murder.

In later episodes, Ridley helps investigate the death of a woman buried on moorland, and a case linked to the arson attack that killed his wife and daughter.

The drama is heightened by the spectacular windswept backdrops that argue in favor of calling Ridley ‘Northern noir’. The murder mysteries are set in and around a fictional Lancashire town and filmed in winter. The murder mysteries are set on the dramatic moors and descend under a falling sky.

It may look good on screen, but the actors admit they needed a lot of layers to film in bad weather – Bronagh Waugh’s inspector Carol Farman wears the kind of knitwear last seen in the Danish thriller The Killing.

“It was very cold, so we really needed our thermal underwear,” confirms Adrian. ‘But it’s nice, because it creates a lot of atmosphere.

“After the summer heat wave we’ve had, people might be quite happy to look at something a little cooler.”

Ridley is another crime drama, but one with its own distinctive character. The melancholic lead is a man in search of redemption, who expresses his grief through music on a public stage.

The drama uses haunting songs by singer-songwriter Richard Hawley, including Hold Back The Night.

“A lot of Richard Hawley’s work is about male grief, and that really appealed to me when I started hearing the songs,” said Adrian, who has plans to perform in Soho in London in September with actor friend John Altman. (EastEnders’ Nasty Nick Cotton) and who “talked to a few people” about an album. “Maybe I’ll do Ridley at Christmas,” he jokes.

Ridley’s moody vibe seems a world away from Ted Hastings, but Adrian understandably feels the double pressure to star and play another cop, especially since he recently said he doesn’t think we’ve seen the end of Ted.

“There’s a big appetite for more Line Of Duty,” he said. “It could be three or four episodes, I don’t think it will be six.”

But for now, he’s focused on Ridley. “There’s a lot of mine here,” Adrian says.

“When you’ve created a really interesting character like Ted Hastings, you want the next character you play to be one that the audience can re-engage and feel about.”