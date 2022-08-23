Line Of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar confirms he recorded dialogue especially for Cressida Dick spoof

Adrian Dunbar has confirmed that he was involved in the shooting of a hilarious parody version of Line Of Duty that made fun of former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

Earlier this year, the 64-year-old actor surfaced in a viral video showing Chief Inspector Ted Hastings’ character while giving Dame Cressida a grill.

The video, made by the political campaign group Led By Donkeys, is edited with clips from the BBC show and clips of the retired senior officer speaking.

The video shows Dame Cressida saying: ‘We have a long-term and effective working relationship with the cabinet.’

The camera then cuts to Hastings who replies, “Who exactly does the Metropolitan Police work for Mom? Our citizens, or Boris Johnson?’

Dame Cressida looks at her notes and then says, “Downing Street.”

When the video was first released in January, Dame Cressida was faced with questions about the No. 10 Lockdown party scandal.

It was speculated that Adrian recorded his dialogue especially for the video.

In response he said: Radio Times: ‘Well, of course I can neither confirm nor deny your theory. We did record things.’

The TV star confirmed that Led By Donkeys has reached out to Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio about the making of the video.

He said, ‘These guys are really good. Would you record this and that? So we did and I think they’ve covered it a little bit, so it kind of sounds like us, but maybe it’s not. It was very good. It wasn’t completely Johnson’s then, but Cressida Dick’s.’

Cressida Dick announced on February 10, 2022 that she would be stepping down from the Metropolitan Police after losing the trust of London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Adrian noted that she had spoken negatively about Line Of Duty in the past and disagreed with the show’s depiction of police corruption.

He said, “She gave us a terrible review and said the series was all wrong about everything. She really didn’t like us! Fortunately, many other people did.’

Adrian was catapulted to superstardom during the show from BBC2 to BBC1 in 2017, doubling the audience to around 10 million.

Before that, he had worked successfully in the industry for 40 years, including roles in films The Crying Game, Ashes to Ashes and TVs broken.

He admitted to being in a WhatsApp group with fellow stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure where they discuss the possible future of the show.

In October, sources told The sun BBC bosses had finally made plans for new episodes of the much-loved police drama after a series of secret meetings, with news ‘millions of fans had hoped for’.

Co-star Martin recently said he was desperate for Line of Duty series six to come to an end after making it stretched for years due to the Covid pandemic.

The actor, who plays Steve Arnott on the series, said he found the lead-up to the final release “too much”, and admitted that the experience of starring in the most recent season was “intense.”

Television executives commissioned the sixth series in May 2017 and filming began in February 2020, but stopped a month later when the UK was shut down due to COVID-19.

Shooting resumed in September 2020 through November of that year, with the series finally launching on BBC One on March 21, 2021.

Speaking on the table manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Martin said: ‘It started during the end of the lockdown, I think there were two episodes in lockdown but the build up was just too much.

“At that point we had everyone hooked, which was great, but in the last episode I desperately wanted it to end. It was too much. It’s intense.

“And if it’s such a recurring show…that’s why I’m so excited for Our House to come out…and Our House is real cliffhangers too…we’re on four consecutive nights so it’s going to be that week.” people loose and then the time has come.’

