Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure visits the real AC-12 team at Nottinghamshire Police

She is known for her hunt for “bent buyers” as the ruthless Inspector Kate Fleming.

And Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure met a real AC-12 team on Thursday as she opened Nottinghamshire Police’s new joint headquarters.

The actress, who starred in the BBC show from 2012 to 2021, was given a tour of the police’s professional standards department by Chief Constable Craig Guildford, adding that she was ‘very lucky’ to catch a glimpse of the team. .

Vicky, who also recently starred in the series Trigger Point, was joined on the tour by her fiancé Jonny Owen, an actor, writer and producer who previously starred in shows such as Shameless.

The star was also shown the powers of other key departments including the Armed Forces Control Room, Digital Forensics and Operations Support before cutting the ribbon at the ceremony.

Wearing a stylish jeans suit, Vicky also witnessed the latest recruits from the Nottinghamshire Police Force being welcomed into the police force during their fainting parade and enjoyed a performance by the Nottinghamshire Police Band during her visit.

She said: ‘It is such an honor to be asked here and to see the incredible work being done.

“You don’t tend to get access to this kind of facility, so I feel really privileged to have this opportunity.”

Vicky starred in Line Of Duty for six series, alongside Martin Compston as Detective Inspector Steve Arnott and Adrian Dunbar as Chief Inspector Ted Hastings, with the trio tasked with tracking down corrupt police officers and exposing their sneaky ways.

The show originally started on BBC Two, but was upgraded to BBC One from the fourth series after it became a ratings hit.

Since the sixth series aired last year, fans have been asking writer Jed Mercurio to write another episode after it ended on a cliffhanger with the AC-12 team’s powers significantly diminished.

The final divided many fans, such as the mysterious antagonist ‘H’ was finally exposed as DSI Ian Buckells, played by Nigel Boyle.

Loyal viewers took to social media to share their frustrations when officers from police anti-corruption unit AC-12 discovered the identity of the elusive “fourth man” — sparking a demand for another series of the show.

At the time, BBC bosses were thought to resume talks with Jed to write a seventh series, after the sixth series left things open, according to The Sun.