Lindy Klim claps back at troll who called her a viscous slur for showing off her figure in a bikini

Lindy Klim has snapped back at a troll who called her a cruel slur for showing off her incredible figure in swimwear and lingerie.

The 44-year-old posted an image to Instagram in which she posed in a bronze bikini alongside a long caption.

“This photo is for the lady who called me unkind for wearing a bikini, shooting underwear and posing with my legs open,” she wrote in the caption.

“I don’t normally care about such mean trolls, but I draw the line on being called **t,” Lindy continued.

“It’s sad that women have to relegate each other to this level. I am wise enough to know that the problem lies with the person who feels the need to degrade others, but ladies, stop this.

‘I love my body and what it has done for me and for the record for the said lady – I will continue to wear what I want!’

Lindy shared the original message she got from the troll. It said, “Unfortunately… Progressing in ‘s**t’ isn’t a good look for any of you. You are all very attractive women and you don’t have to humiliate yourself in this way.”

Lindy currently lives in Bali but shares custody of her three children with ex-husband, former Olympic swimmer Michael Klim, who lives in Australia.

As a result, Stella, 15, Frankie, 9 and son Rocco, 13 split their time between the two countries.

She is also mother to three-year-old Goldie who she shares with her second husband Adam.

Lindy married Adam in August 2018, a year after they welcomed daughter Goldie.

Lindy and Michael’s marriage ended acrimoniously about six years ago, with Lindy describing the breakup as “painful” and “traumatic.”

The couple has since made up for it for the sake of their children.

She recently told fans in her Q&A: “Yeah, mostly [on good terms with Michael]. Like any relationship, the work is in progress.’