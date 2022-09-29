Lindsie Chrisley is in love again… more than one year after announcing divorce from Will Campbell

Lindsie Chrisley took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she is in a new relationship following her divorce from Will Campbell.

The reality TV star, 33, posted a multi-image role with a man she didn’t name.

Captioning her 646,000 followers, she wrote, “God’s plan is always best.”

New Love: Lindsie Chrisley took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce she’s in a new relationship following her divorce from Will Campbell

Lindsie, who shares 10-year-old son Jackson with her ex, beamed with joy in the cozy photos.

The media personality began with the caption: “He unexpectedly waltzed into my life and swept me off my feet.”

“It hasn’t been perfect because we’ve come to know each other as individuals, as parents of our joint children, as partners in this relationship,” she admitted.

Chrisley opened up even more, adding: ‘I’ve learned that at this stage in my life I’m really not looking for perfection and who decides what is actually perfect?’⁣

Romantic: The reality TV star, 33, posted a multi-image role with a man she didn’t name

“God’s plan is always best. Sometimes the process is painful and difficult. But remember, when God is silent, He is doing something good for you,” she encouraged readers.

Adding another religious note, Lindsie quoted a Bible verse as she pasted: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; acknowledge him in all your ways, and he will make your path straight. —Proverbs 3:5-6.’

The couple posed outside by a pool and dove into the water in some of the beautiful shots from the professional photo shoot.

Looking to the future, she commented: ‘I can’t wait to see how we grow together in all aspects, as this relationship has opened my eyes to so many things in life. For the first time in a long time I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be.’

The star, whose father is Todd Chrisley of the reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best, wore a fitted, apricot-tinted waffle shirt.

She added a pair of light-colored cropped jeans with frayed hems.

The new romantic duo was very affectionate in the series of intimate images, which currently have more than 34,000 likes from the mother’s followers.

In one photo, they were smiling nose to nose as the public figure wrapped her arms around the dark-haired man’s neck.

Taking care not to fully reveal her new beau’s identity, she chose to post photos that only showed the sides of his face.

Sweet: In one photo, they were smiling nose to nose as the public figure wrapped her arms around the dark-haired man’s neck

His appearance: For his part, the mystery man was dressed in a clinging gray short-sleeved T-shirt that exposed his muscular arms

The mystery man, for his part, was dressed in a tight-fitting gray short-sleeved T-shirt that exposed his muscular arms.

They seemed very much in love when in the photos they wrapped in each other’s arms and kissed.

As she moved the photo shoot inside, the former Mrs. Campbell sat on a pool table while planting a kiss on her boyfriend.

She carefully held his face in her hands and showed off her natural nails and a pair of rings.

Affectionate: During the indoor photo shoot, the former Mrs. Campbell sat on a pool table while planting a kiss on her boyfriend.

She took care not to show the full face of her newfound beauty and chose to post photos that only showed the sides of his face.

Last year, in the midst of a divorce, Lindsie took to social media to share a photo of her with her son in their new, empty Atlanta home.

“As one door closes, another opens. It is with deepest sadness that Will and I, after 9 years of marriage, have jointly decided to end our marriage,” Lindsie said in the caption.

She and her ex started dating in 2009 and eloped in 2012, which angered her father, although he later forgave Will.

Hand in hand: “It hasn’t been perfect because we got to know each other as individuals, as parents of our joint children, as partners in this relationship,” she admitted.

“We maintain the utmost respect and love for each other, and we are so grateful for our time together,” she added.

Lindsie insisted that they “remain friends” while still being “devoted parents to our son, whom we both love very much.”

“Personally, this week I’m focusing on the new beginnings and a new space with the move,” she added. “Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we endure this challenging time for our family.”

While married for nine years, they had broken up a few times before going their separate ways for good.