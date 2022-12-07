Lindsie Chrisley breaks her silence after Todd and Julie’s sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, has broken her silence after being sentenced to a combined 19-year prison term for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Lindsie, 33, shared Hollywood life that she was left completely “heartbroken” and needed time to process the news before speaking publicly.

“I just wanted to take a moment and first of all I would like to thank all of our listeners who have reached out to me over the past few weeks about my family,” Lindsie’s statement began.

Breaking her silence: Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, has broken her silence after being sentenced to a combined 19-year prison term for bank fraud and tax evasion; (L-R) Lindsie, Todd and Julie in 2016

“I wanted to step back and start processing everything before speaking and making statements.

“The past few months have been extremely difficult for me and my family, and I am heartbroken about the updates on my parents’ case that took place late last month.”

Lindsie directly addressed speculation about her initial silence, assuring fans that the media had a storyline that doesn’t reflect her true thoughts and feelings about her parents’ sentencing.

“I know some media outlets have tried to twist my response to this and make it into something it isn’t, but ultimately there’s no tea here.

Taking time: Lindsie, 33, told Hollywood Life she was left completely “heartbroken” and needed time to process the news before speaking publicly; Lindsey in 2016

“I am heartbroken and am navigating this process the best way I know how. At the end of the day, this is real family, and these are real and raw emotions,” she said; Julie and Todd in 2019

“I am heartbroken and am navigating this process the best way I know how. In the end, this is a real family, and these are real and raw emotions.

That being said, thank you all for your love, support and prayers. It really means everything to my family and me.’ she concluded.

Lindsie revealed to the outlet that she will be sharing more words about the situation in the upcoming Nov. 8 episode of her podcast Coffee Convoswhich she co-hosts with Teen Mom alum Kail Lowry.

Lindsie appeared in five seasons of the E! reality series Chrisley Knows best which premiered in 2014. She eventually left the show due to family drama.

Support: She thanked fans for their “love, support and prayers” as it “truly means everything to my family and me”;

She has a contentious relationship with her parents, most notably her estranged father Todd, who accused her of handing over the financial information to an investigator he believes opened the tax evasion case against them in 2019, according to Us weekly.

Before Todd and Julie were charged, it was alleged that Todd blackmailed his daughter by threatening to release a sex tape if she did not lie in her testimony on their behalf. TMZ.

In a police report filed by Lindsie, she accused Todd, as well as her brother Chase, of “harassing and threatening her.” She also claimed that Chase had been the one who bought the tape.

Todd and Chase vehemently denied the claims.

Controversial: She has a contentious relationship with her parents, most notably her estranged father Todd, who accused her of handing over the financial information that opened the 2019 tax evasion case against them, according to Us Weekly; Todd and Julie seen in 2017

Though they were acquitted of state tax evasion charges in Georgia as reported by PEOPLETodd and Julie were convicted of bank and tax fraud in federal court last June.

The conviction was handed down last month by a federal judge, with Todd receiving 12 years and Julie seven years in prison. They will also each serve 16 months on parole upon release.

In the latest episode of the couple’s podcast, Chrisley ConfessionsJulie revealed that she and Todd are simply living “every day” as if it were their “last” before being forced to voluntarily surrender to authorities on January 15.

Julie read a motivational quote from Christian media personality Priscilla Shirer.

“Age is just a number, and since we don’t know our date of death, we have to live each day as if it were our last,” 49-year-old Julie recited.

A good result: Although acquitted of state tax evasion charges, Todd and Julie were convicted of banking and tax fraud in federal court last June; Julie and Todd seen in 2014

Her husband agreed, adding, “Yesterday doesn’t matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God, because tomorrow is not promised to us.

“The difficulties I go through, how I deal with them – they look at that too,” Julie said of their children. ‘If I do it right, they’ll be watching; if I screw up, they’re watching.’

This inspires her “as a parent” to “try to make sure” she’s “doing more right than wrong.”

She commented, “I know they’re watching, and I know it will sadly prepare them for difficulties they’ll have later in life.”

Todd, 53, further confessed that they have “fallen short” as role models for their children.

On the latest episode of the couple’s podcast, Chrisley Confessions, Julie revealed that she and Todd are simply living “every day” as if it were their “last” before being forced to voluntarily surrender to authorities on Jan. 15; seen the couple

Julie replied, “You have to live beyond your circumstances, you have to know that your circumstances are not forever, that eventually they will change and you will come out on the other side, and that you have the strength you need to get through it.” to get through.’

“But sometimes that’s hard to accept, I guess, when you don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she mused.

Still, Todd praised how they’ve chosen to “stand up” in the midst of their “dark days.”

Last week, Julie stated on their daughter Savannah Chrisley’s podcast Unlocked that she “never” “deliberately” tried to do anything wrong while reflecting on her current legal situation in a new interview conducted prior to her sentencing.

Julie, a devout Christian, went on to describe how she took comfort in her faith as she struggled with her legal battle.

“I think of the situation we’re in right now, and I think of how I’ve never hurt a soul here,” Julie said. “I never went out here and deliberately tried to do something I wasn’t supposed to, and look where I am now.