Lindsey Vonn shows off her toned figure in bikinis by a swimming pool to model sunglasses

Lindsey Vonn is one of the best downhill skiers in the world as she has won many Olympic medals.

Today, the retired 37-year-old athlete now works as a model and represents the Swedish eyewear company Yniq.

The blonde beauty was seen posing in the goggles while modeling bikinis by a pool in images shared on Instagram.

“My ski goggles don’t work very well on the beach…so I made something new…starting tomorrow,” the diva wrote.

The launch is for the brand’s Sun Collection, sunglasses that cost between $450 and $650.

“I wanted to put my own spin on the classic cat-eye and aviator sunglasses and create a chic and functional pair that can be worn at the beach, in the city or during those sunny days on the slopes,” she said.

The company claims to be ‘THE luxury eyewear brand’. Made in Italy, designed in Sweden, loved by customers all over the world.”

Yniq says they are committed to quality: “As producers of the most innovative and forward-thinking eyewear in the world, we know that creating great products is not done in a design studio, but on the mountain with those who use the product day. in and day out.

‘Our products are 100% designed and developed by some of the world’s best skiers and snowboarders; both world champions and those who simply drive for passion.’

The Olympian showed off her taut abs in the two-piece French-cut bandeau suit.

The gold medalist had her long blond hair pulled back and she also wore her locks down.

In May she was seen in Miami at Formula 1.

Lindsey appeared to be getting promoted to her friend Diego Osorio’s Lobos 1707 Tequila for the Miami Grand Prix, which will wave the checkered flag from May 6-8.

The top athlete has said she once dreamed of becoming an F1 driver but slammed the brakes after the Red Bull team reportedly wanted her to abide by some strict restrictions.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, the world champion recalled: “I was thinking about switching and going to Formula 1. Like I really wanted to be a racer, a driver.’

“But I couldn’t because they wanted me to commit. It was three years, and they were like you can’t get pregnant, you can’t do anything and I’m like, I don’t know if I really want to do that.’

She expressed regret at the missed opportunity, saying, “But that would definitely be something that would definitely, be very exciting for me. Personally, I’d like to do that.’

It hasn’t all been work and no game for the Alpine racer.

She has been hanging out with her friends in Los Angeles and South Florida all summer.

Vonn won the gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics, the first for an American woman.

She also won a record eight World Championship season titles in the downhill discipline, five titles in super-G and three consecutive titles in the combined.

In 2016, she won her 20th World Cup Crystal Globe title, the overall record for men or women.

She has the second highest super ranking of all skiers, male or female.