Lindsey Vonn reveals her mother Lindy Anne Lund passed away due to ALS

Lindsey Vonn announced that her mother, Lindy Anne Lund, passed away Thursday night in a message shared on her Instagram account on Saturday.

The 37-year-old artist shared several throwback photos with her late parent, who had succumbed to complications from ALS, which she was diagnosed with last year.

The former Olympian’s representative also issued a statement: People to confirm the news.

The statement began with: “Lindsey Vonn’s mother, Lindy Anne Lund, died of ALS Thursday night, exactly one year before the day of her diagnosis.”

The rep said Vonn was “incredibly grateful for the time she has spent with her since diagnosis and to be by her side in her passing.”

They went on to write that the professional athlete would participate in more charities for ALS-focused organizations.

“In honor of her mother’s relentless fighting spirit, Lindsey is committed to learning more and raising awareness about this deadly disease,” she said.

Vonn wrote a long post on her Instagram post, writing that “my dear mother Lindy has lost her battle with ALS.”

She wrote that her mother “passed away peacefully while I was holding her hand.”

The athlete went on to say that her mother had made a lasting impression on her over the years.

“I’m so grateful for every moment I’ve had with her, but I’m also grateful that she’s no longer suffering and is at peace. She was a shining light that will never fade, and I will forever be inspired by her,” she wrote.

She added that Lund was “my inspiration not because of what she did for my skiing career, but how her continued positivity has shaped me into the person I am, and most importantly, off the slopes.”

The professional athlete further illustrated how her late mother had served as one of her role models.

“Every setback I’ve been through, I’ve found perspective and inspiration from her. The many hardships in her life have only made her stronger, kinder, and humbler. That kind of grit has shaped me since I was a kid,” she wrote.

Vonn then wrote a personal message to her late mother expressing how she wanted to imitate her in the future.

“Mom, I hope one day I’ll be as tough as you. I hope I will face each day with as much energy and optimism as you do. I hope that one day I will raise my children as wonderfully as you. I love you,” she wrote.

The professional athlete also shared a photo on her Instagram Story and added a post that read, “My beautiful mom is in heaven now.”