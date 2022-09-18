Lindsey Graham invokes 14th Amendment while defending his 15-week abortion bill

<!–

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is pushing forward with his bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks nationwide, declaring confidently that “the people are with us” in a televised interview on Sunday.

It comes despite a growing number of his fellow GOP senators moving away from the legislation after being forced to confront it by the press and – more importantly – by mid-term voters wanting to know where their representatives and candidates stand. in the field of lightning rod.

Just as Graham was defending his bill on Fox News Sunday, Republican Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota shot it down with a blunt “no.”

Rounds told CNN’s State of the Union, “No, I think we should now give the states the opportunity to properly explore the various options.”

The bill is a curveball in Republicans’ carefully crafted electoral strategy to tacitly support the pro-life movement without taking an overt stance that would oust independents and moderate Democrats in November.

Graham dismissed that argument on Sunday, saying, “I’m pro-life, even in an election year, and to those who do suggest pro-life loses politics — I reject that.”

He maintained that his position was popular, even suggesting that it is supported by the US Constitution under the 14th Amendment, which guaranteed citizenship to previously enslaved people while providing equal protection for black Americans and other non-whites.

‘The people are with us. The Constitution is with us. The 14th Amendment, to mean something, means equal protection under the law,” Graham said.

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stuck to his abortion ban — despite no chance of making it to Congress today

Abortion rights activist holds a placard that reads, “Roe Roe Roe your vote,” at the Monroe County Courthouse during a protest vigil a few hours before Indiana’s near-total abortion ban goes into effect on Sept. 15

“I’m not going to allow a baby in Maryland and California to be dismembered at 38 weeks, a horrible death, without trying to help.”

Rounds said such a bill has no chance of passing the Democrat-controlled House and Senate while again arguing that it is a matter to be left to the states.

“I think a better approach is probably to let the states process this and find the right language by state and find that common ground,” the South Dakota Republican told CNN.

“After that Congress may intervene again, but at this point I think the states are in a better position to explore and find the right direction on a state-by-state basis.”

Graham himself acknowledged that the bill is certainly doomed in today’s Congress, but defended his action by introducing it anyway — less than two months before the midterms.

South Dakota’s GOP Senator Mike Rounds said he will not support Graham’s bill, saying abortion is an issue best left to states

“It’s not over tomorrow. But here’s the question: should it succeed? If you come to Washington to only enact laws that can be passed tomorrow, you are not good for the country,” the South Carolina senator said.

‘Should we be a country that allows abortion on demand, like China until the moment of birth? Not really. We should be a nation that sets a national minimum of 15 weeks, like the civilized world – like the French, the British and the Germans.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested he would not support the bill at a leadership press conference almost immediately after Graham introduced it.

When asked about McConnell’s personal reaction when Graham told him about the bill, the senator recoiled.

“Senator McConnell is a good man. He is a pro-life candidate. He voted in favor of my bill in 2020 to ban abortion on demand after 20 weeks because the child can feel pain,” Graham said.

Graham himself had stated in June that the issue of abortion should be left to the states, around the time the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ruled those rights were not protected by the Constitution.