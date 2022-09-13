Lindsey Graham introduces bill banning abortion after 15 weeks

<!–

The US sees its first nationwide abortion restriction proposal after the annulment of Roe v. Wade, as Senator Lindsey Graham wants to ban terminating a pregnancy after 15 weeks.

It comes less than three months after the Supreme Court overturned a ruling protecting abortion rights across the country.

“This bill is completely out of line with what Americans believe,” White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre said in a statement on the bill.

Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer denounced the bill, claiming the South Carolina senator is “making amends” with Senate Leader Mitch McConnell’s “warning” that a federal abortion ban is “possible.”

“Proposals like today’s send a clear message from MAGA Republicans to women across the country — Your body, our choice,” Schumer said during Senate floor remarks ahead of the bill’s unveiling on Tuesday.

The New York senator added, “Instead of expanding women’s rights, the MAGA Republicans would curtail them.”

“Republicans are turning themselves into pretzels explaining why they want a nationwide abortion ban when they said they would leave it to the states,” Schumer said.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham will introduce a bill on Tuesday banning abortion nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy

The bill, Graham’s office claims, aims to “protect” unborn children who are “pain resistant.”

While there is much debate in the medical community about when a fetus may feel pain, or ever, some studies show that pain begins to develop sometime between eight and 25 weeks.

The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act is a reintroduction of a bill that Graham put forward in January 2021 that would ban abortion after 20 weeks, which he has also proposed at previous congresses.

It doesn’t change the fact that Graham’s bill becomes law, while Democrats are still in control of the Senate and President Joe Biden is still in office.

In fact, his proposal is seen by many as a way for Republicans to stay more mainstream by not proposing a complete ban on abortion.

The Supreme Court, by a conservative 6-3 majority, on June 24 overturned the long-standing precedent set by Roe v. Wade nearly 50 years earlier. The case protected Americans’ medical privacy by allowing them to make choices with their doctors without government intervention.

Abortion was one of the largest medical procedures to benefit from this new privacy protection.

Over time, red states have more fervently pushed for stricter abortion bans on certain milestones in a pregnancy — such as when a heartbeat can be detected or when a fetus can feel pain.

Heart beats can be detected as early as five weeks into pregnancy, which is a point where many women with unplanned pregnancies don’t know they are pregnant.

Graham will officially introduce his bill at noon at a news conference on Capitol Hill.

Democrats will grab the bill as the left continues to try to make the 2022 midterm elections over abortion rights in some key Senate races.

The nation plunged into opposing protests after the Supreme Court overthrown Roe v. Wade this summer. Pictured: Pro-abortion protesters are shown at an abortion rights protest in New York City on September 5, 2022

Others praised the 6-3 Conservative Majority Bank’s decision to end abortion protection nationwide

The Supreme Court ruling sparked nationwide demonstrations — both for and against abortion rights. It even led to left-wing protesters showing up in front of the homes of conservative judges.

Many are concerned that the annulment of Roe v. Wade will call into question other protections granted under the ruling, including the right to obtain and use contraceptives and to marry a person of the same sex.

Activists are calling on Democrats in Congress to codify same-sex marriage before the October recess — and some lawmakers are trying to tie it to a rolling resolution to keep the government funded after September, which is a non-starter for many Republicans.