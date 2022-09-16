Lindsey Graham called Trump ‘a lying motherf***er’ and said the ex-president could ‘kill 50 people’

<!–

sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly supported Donald Trump’s claim that he could commit a murder and still has an ardent fan base, calling the former president a “lying bastard” who is nonetheless “fun to hang out with.”

“He could kill fifty people on our side and it doesn’t matter,” the South Carolina Republican told journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser according to their new book “The Divider,” obtained by The Watcher.

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and I wouldn’t lose voters, okay?” Trump’s famous statement during a 2016 campaign shutdown in Iowa: “It’s unbelievable.”

Graham recalled a story about the husband-and-wife author duo about Trump bragging about his close relationship with evangelical pastors he met the day before in 2019. “Those damn Christians love me,” Trump had told Graham.

Graham stuck to his claim that it would be “insane” to impeach Trump for his July 2019 phone call with the president of Ukraine, but admitted he knew the former president’s mistakes.

“He’s a lying bastard,” Graham said, adding that Trump was “nice to hang out with.”

Graham and Trump’s fraught back-and-forth relationship has been puzzling to onlookers, starting with Graham in 2016 refusing to support Trump, deeming him racist and crazy.

But Graham became one of the former president’s closest allies during his presidency. Still, he voted to certify the 2020 election results against Trump’s will and blamed him for the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

“Trump and I, we’ve had an amazing journey. I hate to end up like this. Oh my God, I hate it. From my point of view, he has been a consistent president. But today, the first thing you’ll see. All I can say is I’m gone, enough is enough,” Graham said at the time.

Graham has defended Trump in the wake of the FBI raiding his Mar-a-Lago home, warning that there would be “riots in the streets” if the former president were indicted.

Other revelations in Glasser and Baker’s upcoming tell-all include that Trump was persuaded by an old college friend, New York cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder, that buying Greenland was a good idea and that the former president was reportedly so paranoid that Iran would retaliate for the US murder of its top general, Qasem Soleimani, that he told guests at a Mar-a-Lago holiday party in 2020 that he was leaving early for fear of an assassination attempt by Tehran.

Rarely restrained in his commentary, both publicly and privately, Trump also reportedly told those around him that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was an example of why women should be careful with plastic surgery and said he would like Nikki Haley, his ambassador to the United Nations, would not choose. as a running mate because she had a ‘complexion problem’.

In other excerpts of the book, Trump belittled his son-in-law Jared Kushner for worrying only about his “liberal New York crowd.”

Melania Trump also reportedly told her husband that he was “ruining” the United States’ COVID-19 response, a new report suggested Wednesday.