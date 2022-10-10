Lindsey Graham called for cops to kill January 6 rioters as they surged the US Capitol, book reveals

<!–

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham once told a former Capitol police officer who was badly injured in the Jan. 6 uprising that he should have used his gun to shoot rebel supporters in the head, a new report reveals. memoirs.

Michael Fanone, who worked for the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department from 2001 to 2021, said the South Carolina politician offered his two cents for the situation when they first met in May 2021 — four months after the attack. .

“You should have shot them all in the head,” recalls Fanone in his memoir “Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop’s Battle for America’s Soul,” which will be published October 11. “We gave you weapons, and you should have used them. I don’t understand why that didn’t happen.’

The former police officer then told Graham that law enforcement officers working at the Capitol must follow certain rules to avoid using deadly weapons on crowds.

Capitol police officer Harry Dunn and the family of Brian Sicknick, a cop killed a day after last year’s riots, were also present at the meeting.

South Carolina GOP senator Lindsey Graham (right) told former Capitol police officer Michael Fanone he didn’t understand why he didn’t shoot Trump-supporting rioters in the head during the Jan. 6 attack

Fanone (pictured) recalled Graham making the comment in May 2021 as he was tossing a bill to Republicans to support an independent investigation into last year’s Capitol uprising

Fanone, who suffered a heart attack and traumatic brain injury after being sedated several times during the attack and beaten up with a flagpole, said the meeting took place at a time when he sought Republican support for a bill calling for a independent investigation into the January 6 uprising.

Republican senators eventually blocked the bill, which would have favored an independent panel to lead the case.

Fanone has since left the force and is now an on-air contributor for CNN.

At the time, however, the former agent also secretly met with House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy.

He said the California GOP member tried to downplay the Capitol riots, which he then called “not only shocking but shameful.” Politics reported.

The cover of Fanone’s book: Hold the Line, which recalls the interaction between Graham and the author, will be published October 11

Pictured: Rebellions loyal to President Donald Trump attempt to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in DC

Fanone, who calls himself a “lifetime Republican,” told Rolling Stone last week that McCarthy was a “f***ing weasel b****” in an explosive interview.

McCarthy has not offered to comment.

Meanwhile, a DC judge sentenced a rioter who assaulted Fanone on Wednesday to seven years behind bars.

Kayle Young, who was described by Judge Amy Berman Jackson as a “one man wrecking ball” on Jan. 6, received one of the harshest and longest sentences compared to other detainees from last year’s riots.

Fanone was a former supporter of Donald Trump and voted for him in the 2016 United States presidential election.