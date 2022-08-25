Lindsay Lohan puts on a radiant display as she joins her husband Bader Shammas in London

<!–

They recently revealed that they were secretly married.

And Lindsay Lohan put on a dazzling display when she spent a day out in London with her husband Bader Shammas on Wednesday.

The actress, 36, looked sensational in a button-up sleeveless dress and suede ankle boots as she strolled through the capital.

Out and about: Lindsay Lohan, 36, beamed when she spent a day out in London with her husband Bader Shammas on Wednesday

Lindsay tucked a black long-sleeved top under her dress and carried a black leather handbag with a gold chain strap.

Her iconic red locks tumbled down with a slight wave and she kept her makeup to a minimum.

Financier Bader opted for a washed denim shirt with smart black pants and a pair of soft loafers.

Glowing: The actress looked sensational in a button-up sleeveless dress and suede ankle boots as she sauntered through the capital

Chic: Lindsay put a black long-sleeved top under her dress

Stunning: Her iconic red locks tumbled down in a slight wave

Fashion forward: Lindsay looked effortlessly chic in her fall outfit

The newlyweds beamed as they took the time to snap selfies with fans in Knightsbridge.

Their outing comes as the Mean Girls star was pictured sitting close to her husbandwith her beau holding a protective arm over her shoulder as they smiled for the Instagram snap.

The couple posed in front of a London restaurant, with the actress Bader calling her “king” while captioning the photo: “House of the Queen.” [British flag emoji] with my [crown emoji].’

Sweet: The newlyweds took time to take selfies with fans in Knightsbridge

Selfies: The actress looked back at photos with the audience

Radiant: Lindsay kept her makeup to a minimum while showing off her flawless complexion

Lindsay and her husband announced they had tied the knot on July 2, but did not share the date or photos of the wedding.

The couple revealed that they got engaged in November last year after being spotted together for the first time in 2020.

The actress was previously in a high-profile relationship with That ’70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama, 42, although the two eventually split.

Cute: Bader and Lindsay beamed as they greeted fans

Conversations: The Mean Girls star talked to another woman as she strolled around

Smile! The newlyweds grouped together a large crowd as they huddle together for a selfie

She was subsequently linked with figures such as DJ Samantha Ronson, 45, who she divorced in 2009.

The performer began dating business heir Egor Tarabasov in 2015, and the couple got engaged the following year.

Lohan and her former fiancé broke up and she later claimed that he abused her in 2016.

Holiday: Their outing comes as the Mean Girls star was pictured sitting close to her husband as they smiled for an Instagram snap during their trip