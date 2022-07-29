Lindsay Lohan pictured with husband Bader Shammas for the first time

Lindsay Lohan was first spotted with her husband Bader Shammas following news that the couple secretly tied the knot earlier this month.

The 36-year-old Mean Girls star was pictured with Bader, 35, who arrived at the JFK airport in New York on Friday, both unobtrusively wearing black face masks.

Dressed casually in an all-white ensemble, Lindsay seemed happy to be back in NYC as she exited the airport with Bader chasing her.

She also gave a brief flash of her wedding ring holding her Chanel handbag as she walked away.

Glimpse: Lindsay also showed off her wedding ring

The star shocked her fans in a surprise post this month, after calling Bader her “husband” in a streaming Instagram post she posted Saturday on her 36th birthday.

The New York-born actress first announced her engagement to her in November last year, after being linked for the first time in 2020.

Earlier this month, the Freaky Friday star broke the news to her 10.9 million followers, writing, “I’m the happiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace at the same time.’

She added: “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel this way every day.”

The couple is based in Dubai, where the actress now lives, and is relatively private apart from a few Instagram posts from the star about their relationship.

Cheerful: Lindsay was casually dressed in an all-white ensemble looking happy leaving the airport with Bader behind her

Madam: Lindsay put on sneakers for her outing with her husband in NYC

Busy: She wore an oversized white button over a black blouse

In her engagement post last year, Lindsay wrote a much-loved photo of the couple: “My love. My life. My family. My future.’

Bader and Lindsay have been linked since they were spotted together at a music festival in Dubai shortly before the pandemic hit in 2020.

They have kept their romance out of the public eye.

Birthday Bride! Lindsay announced she got married on the day of her 36th birthday

Engagement: The 36-year-old New York-born actress first announced her engagement to Bader last November, after being linked for the first time in 2020

In May 2020, the star’s mother, Dina, spoke about Bader, saying, “Lindsay is now dating a great guy,” she said. “But that’s neither here nor there. When she’s ready to talk about her personal life, (she will).’

Lindsay Lohan’s Dating History 2003 – Aaron Carter 2004- Wilmer Valderrama 2006 – Stavros Niarchos 2006 – Harry Morton 2008 – Heath Ledger 2008-2009 – Samantha Ronson 2013 – Matt Nordgren 2013 – Vikram Chatwal 2015-2016 – Egor Tarabasov 2019 – Mohammed bin Salman

Lindsay’s celebrity exes include Stavros Niarchos, DJ Samantha Ronson, Wilmer Valderrama and Aaron Carter.

Last year it was claimed that Lindsay was in love with Bader

A source told The Sun: ‘Lindsay’s relationship with Bader (Shammas) is going strong. She has been with him for about two years now.

Bader is a steady and steady presence in her life, the source added. He is a legitimate man. He’s not an actor, he’s not in the entertainment industry, he manages wealthy funds at Credit Suisse.”

Lindsay was previously engaged to Egor Tarabasov, but the couple split in 2016 after wrestling with a cell phone on a beach.

During a Russian television interview that year, the actress claimed she even paid for her own ring when the couple got engaged in September 2015.

She also claimed that Egor beat her during their much publicized fights and claimed she covered up the bruises.

Tarabasov denied the “harmful” and “false” claims and no charges have been filed against him.

Meanwhile, Lindsay has been ramping up her professional career lately – launching a comeback after getting back on her feet.

The actress has signed two-movie deal with Netflix and is set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy, Falling for Christmas.

She also recently narrated the Amazon Prime Video reality dating show, Lovestruck High, and appeared as a judge on the Australian edition of The Masked Singer.

Lindsay launched her own podcast called The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan This, in which she has interviewed famous guests including the band Salt-N-Pepa.

Before that, the short-lived series Sick Note (2017-2018), starring Rupert Grint, was her most notable acting project in recent years. However, the Mean Girls star served as a judge for several seasons for the Australian version of The Masked Singer.

About: Lindsay was previously engaged to Egor Tarabasov, but the couple split in 2016 after they were pictured wrestling with a cell phone on a beach (2016 photo)

Then: Lindsay dated DJ Samantha Ronson in 2009 (pictured)

Then: Lindsay was in a relationship with Harry Morton in 2006 (pictured)

Exes: The star also dated Vikram Chatwal in 2013 (2011 photo)

She had also opened a luxury VIP beach club on the Greek island of Mykonos in 2018, called the Lohan Beach House.

In addition to new acting projects, it looks like Lindsay has committed murder with new sponsorship deals.

Last week, she sparked a lot of nostalgia when she made countless references to her iconic 2004 film Mean Girls, in her latest All Birds shoe commercial.

“I didn’t run in high school — I was more of a mathematician,” the 35-year-old actress said in the commercial, referring to her starring role as Cady Heron — a high school student who was a member of the math club.

The star also joked about the pronunciation of her name, describing the shoes as, “Perfect for a queen bee like Lindsay Lohan…or is it Lindsay Lohan?”

Romance: The couple looked delighted as they showed off the new engagement ring

Couple: Lindsay and Bader (third from left) pictured together in Dubai

“I get it, as a running spokesperson, I think I’m a little unexpected,” the beauty added as she promoted the brand’s latest “Tree Flyer” shoe.

“Together with @allbirds, I went from mathlete to unexpected athlete. All thanks to their Tree Flyer (the pink one, of course), which is made from natural materials, rather than, you know… plastic,” she boldly wrote in the caption.

In yet another adorable reference, the star picked out a pair of pink sneakers and said, “Well, it’s Wednesday,” referencing the famous line “On Wednesdays, we wear pink” from the movie.

She continued with the fun innuendo, describing the eco-friendly sneakers: “Not only do these look cute, they’re made of natural materials. Always avoid the plastics.’

The plastics are the popular mean girl group that is from North Shore High School and the main antagonists of Mean Girls.

Lohan starred in the teen comedy film Mean Girls, directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey, in 2004.