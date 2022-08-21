Lindsay Lohan looks stunning in all white as she shares ‘glam time’ moment with fans on social media

<!–

Lindsay Lohan looked stunning in a photo posted to social media on Sunday.

The actress, 36, wrote “Glam time” alongside the snap using the hashtag #bts.

The star of Among the Shadows stared into the camera as she dressed up in a white crew-neck dress with crazy feather sleeves.

Stunning: Lindsay Lohan, 36, looked stunning while decked out in a white dress with crazy feather sleeves in a photo posted on social media on Sunday and she wrote 'Glam time'

Her beautiful red locks were styled straight with a side part.

Makeup artists used at night to make her green eyes pop and a bright peach lip to highlight her flawless complexion.

Stylists completed the look with a necklace made of gold and green gemstones.

Newlywed: The Parent Trap star announced on July 2 that she tied the knot with partner Bader Shammas on social media, seen here celebrating their engagement in November 2021

The Parent Trap star’s mother, Dina Lohan, commented approvingly, writing, “Beautiful doll from me.”

Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills posted a star-eyed and heart-eyed emoji, while the folks at Peter Thomas Roth skincare shared a flame emoji.

The newlywed announced on July 2 that she and fiancé Bader Shammas had tied the knot, but did not share the date or photos of the wedding.

No details: The Mean Girls star and the Emirati financier have reportedly been together since 2019 but have kept their relationship quiet and have not released any details about their private marriage

The Mean Girls actress has been busy hosting her own podcast called The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan in which she interviews various influencers. The show was launched on April 26.

She has been working on a holiday movie, Falling For Christmas, in which she stars as a newly engaged heiress who is diagnosed with amnesia after a skiing accident, and is taken in by a handsome lodge owner and his daughter.

Jack Wagner and Chord Overstreet star in the romantic comedy set to hit Netflix later this year.