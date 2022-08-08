Lindsay Lohan goes casual as she and husband Bader Shammas fly out of JFK Airport in NYC

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas were spotted Saturday at JFK Airport in New York City.

The 36-year-old performer and her husband both cut casual figures as they strolled through the travel hub.

The happy couple’s outing took place just a month after it was announced that they had officially tied the knot.

Lohan wore a white T-shirt and worn jeans during her outing.

The Herbie: Fully Loaded star also wore a set of two-tone running shoes and kept aviator sunglasses on the collar of her shirt.

Her bright red hair hung loose and fell down her back like a waterfall as she spent time with her husband.

She wore various pieces of jewelry and had a Louis Vuitton handbag draped over her body.

Shammas also wore a T-shirt and a set of jet black pants with matching sneakers.

The married couple both wore light blue exam masks as they spent time at the international travel center.

Lohan and her now-husband dated for three years before announcing their engagement last November.

The artist was previously in a relationship with Wilmer Valderrama that began in 2004.

She later started seeing DJ Samantha Ronson, and she made it a point to keep much of their romance out of the public eye.

Lohan then announced that she was engaged to Egor Tarabasov in 2016.

However, later that year, she broke up with her former fiancé after alleging abuse on his part.

She moved on to Shammas and the couple got engaged in 2021.

It was later confirmed that she and her now-husband tied the knot last month.

Lohan wrote a message in the caption of a post shared on her Instagram account to express her feelings about the special occasion.

She wrote: ‘I am the happiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace at the same time. I’m amazed you’re my husband.’