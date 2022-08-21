Lindsay Lohan flashes wide smile at husband Bader Shammas in sweet black-and-white snap

<!–

Lindsay Lohan shared a sweet black and white photo of herself and her husband, Bader Shammas, with her Instagram followers on Saturday.

The 36-year-old performer was captured flashing a wide smile at her husband as they lounged outside.

The actress and her husband got married earlier this year and it was confirmed that they were married last July.

Lohan donned a pretty patterned dress as he posed for the heartwarming snap.

The Herbie: Fully Loaded star tied back her gorgeous locks while enjoying her husband’s company.

The artist also made it a point to refer to Shammas as “ma man” with graphic text added to the post.

Her husband had previously added a text image of his own to the photo, which simply read, “That smile.”

Lohan and Shammas announced in September last year that they were engaged.

The actress previously had a high-profile relationship with Wilmer Valderrama, although the two eventually broke up.

She was subsequently linked with figures such as DJ Samantha Ronson, whom she divorced in 2009.

The performer began dating business heir Egor Tarabasov in 2015, and the couple got engaged the following year.

Lohan and her former fiancé broke up and she later claimed that he abused her in 2016.

She then started seeing Shammas and they announced they were engaged last year.

The actress’s now-husband has appeared several times in photos shared on her Instagram account.

It was confirmed by People that the happy couple tied the knot last July.

Lohan expressed her views on the marriage in a now-deleted post shared on her Instagram account at the time, letting People know she was optimistic about her future with her husband.

‘I am the happiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace at the same time,” she wrote.

The artist added that she was ecstatic to be able to call herself a married person.

“I’m stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel this way every day,” she wrote.