Lindsay Lohan enjoys a cocktail with husband Bader Shammas

The mood was inevitably high on Monday when Lindsay Lohan had a drink in a London pub with husband Bader Shammas and a group of friends.

The actress enjoyed a fruity cocktail while occupying an outdoor table next to financier Shammas during a performance in chic Knightsbridge.

Former child star Lindsay, 36, opted for a makeup-free look and enjoyed an animated conversation with her group before resting her head on her husband’s shoulder.

Shammas, an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse, looked briefly relaxed as he sipped a pint of Guinness while passing time with his wife.

Lindsay and her husband announced their wedding on July 2, but did not share the date or photos of the ceremony.

The couple revealed that they got engaged in November last year after being spotted together for the first time in 2020.

Lindsay was previously in a high-profile relationship with That ’70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama, although the two eventually broke up.

She was then linked to DJ Samantha Ronson – the sister of producer and musician Mark – whom she divorced in 2009.

The actress later began a turbulent romance with business heir Egor Tarabasov in 2015, and announced their engagement the following year.

But the couple soon broke up and Lindsay later claimed that he abused her during their relationship.

The actress spoke about her marriage in a now-deleted post shared on her Instagram account in July, and told People she was optimistic about her future with her husband.

‘I am the happiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace at the same time,” she wrote.

Lindsay added that she was ecstatic to be able to call herself a married person.

“I’m stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel this way every day,” she wrote.