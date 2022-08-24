Lindsay Lohan beams as her husband Bader Shammas holds her close in sweet new snap

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lindsay Lohan looked radiant in a new photo she shared on her social media on Tuesday.

The Mean Girls star, 36, was pictured sitting close to her husband Bader Shammas, with her beau holding a protective arm over her shoulder as they smiled at the camera.

The handsome couple appeared to be in a London restaurant, with the actress calling her ‘King’ Shammas while captioning the photo: ‘House of the Queen’ [British flag emoji] with my [crown emoji].’

Newlyweds: Lindsay Lohan, 36, was pictured beaming sitting close to her husband Bader Shammas in a new Instagram photo of them dining out in London

Lohan looked effortlessly gorgeous in the photo and appeared to be wearing very little to no makeup while showing off her flawless skin.

The beauty wore her long auburn locks in soft waves that flowed over her shoulders, and wore a black long-sleeved top for the occasion.

She also wore an Apple watch and a set of delicate gold earrings.

Meanwhile, her husband wore a gray denim button-up shirt and a silver and pepper beard.

Auntie Lindsay: The Mean Girls actress also took to her Stories to share a photo with her niece – the daughter of her brother Michael Lohan Jr., 34, and his wife Nina Ginsberg

Lindsay also took to her Stories to share a photo with her niece – who is the daughter of her brother Michael Lohan Jr., 34, and his wife Nina Ginsberg.

She looked radiant as she lifted the toddler in her arms and showed a hint of midriff in a white cotton crop top and matching pants.

The Parent Trap star openly shares glimpses into her happily married life, recently posting a sweet black and white photo of herself and Bader on Saturday.

Happily Married: The Parent Trap star openly shares glimpses into her happily married life, recently posting a sweet black and white photo of herself and Bader

Lohan and her husband got married earlier this year and it was confirmed that they were married last July.

The couple announced in September last year that they were engaged.

The actress was previously in a high-profile relationship with That ’70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama, 42, although the two eventually split.

It is official! The actress and her husband tied the knot earlier this year and it was confirmed they were married last July

Putting on a ring: Lohan and Shammas announced they were engaged last September

She was subsequently linked with figures such as DJ Samantha Ronson, 45, who she divorced in 2009.

The performer began dating business heir Egor Tarabasov in 2015, and the couple got engaged the following year.

Lohan and her former fiancé broke up and she later claimed that he abused her in 2016.