Lindsay Collins suffers SICKENING head knock on his return from concussion-forced absence

Lindsay Collins has suffered another brutal blow to the head just weeks after suffering a concussion during the Origin decision in Brisbane.

The Roosters’ support collided with Manly star Morgan Boyle on his return from a concussion-induced absence as the Tricolors defended their own try-line after a strong start to the crunch clash at Brookvale Oval.

However, the Sea Eagles’ prop made contact with Collins’ head with his shoulder, as the 26-year-old crumpled on the turf in disturbing scenes.

“That’s worrying for a player who only returns this round because of a concussion,” said Greg Alexander.

Immediately after Collins pulled out, Manly got on the board via Andrew Davey, who received a perfectly timed pass from Sea Eagles superstar Daly Cherry-Evans.

More to follow.

Lindsay Collins was on the receiving end of a huge hit during the Roosters match against Manly