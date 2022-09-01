Lindsay Arnold reveals she is not returning for Dancing With the Stars

<!–

Just hours after longtime professional dancer Sharna Burgess announced she was leaving Dancing With the Stars, Lindsay Arnold also revealed that she won’t be returning for season 31.

The 28-year-old dancer from Provo, Utah made her debut on DWTS in Season 16 at age 19, the second-youngest professional dancer in the show’s history behind Julianne Hough who joined the show at age 18.

Arnold has been married to Samuel Cusick for seven years now and has a nearly two-year-old daughter Sage. Arnold took to Instagram to reveal why she is leaving the show.

“Just wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing With the Stars this season. This was one of the hardest decisions to make, but in the end I chose what I think is best for myself and my family,” Arnold began.

“DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years and when I say I love the show with all my heart, I mean it!! This show has changed my life forever and will always mean the world to me,” she added.

“You all know that family is the most important thing to me and that doing what’s best for my daughter will always be at the top of my list!” she said about Sage, who turns two in November.

She added that she lives in Utah with her family and if she does DWTS she has to “move myself and my daughter Sage to LA and leave my husband Sam who works full time here in Utah.”

“There is SO much involved in logistics to make this possible and a lot has to be sacrificed that unfortunately didn’t feel right for us this time around,” she clarified.

Arnold added that they had “exhausted every option we could think of to make it work,” but none of those options “felt right in my heart or felt like the right choice for our lives right now.”

She added that they are also trying to “grow” their family, “and that in itself is a complicated logistical thing, as many of you no doubt understand.”

“Having said all this, it’s so important to me that you understand that none of this has anything to do with my love for the show because that will NEVER change and it doesn’t mean that this is the end for me and DWTS ‘ she clarified .

“Although this decision has been so hard to make, I feel so much at peace about it and know it’s the right thing to do,” Arnold added.

She added that she will be “the biggest fangirl” this season and she can’t wait to “see all my friends dance.”

“Don’t worry, I’ll still be here to share all things motherhood, tell you more about our TTC journey, continue working on my training program @themovementclub, and much more!” she said.

“Thank you for your continued love and support for me and my family, it means so much!” she concluded.

Arnold made her debut in Season 16, when she teamed with NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz, finishing in eighth place.

She was moved to the dance troupe from Season 17 through Season 20, when she returned as a pro partner in Season 21 with National Guard hero Alex Skarlatos, finishing in third place.

She won her first Mirror Ball in Season 25 with Jordan Fisher and teamed up with Bachelor Nation star Matt James last season, finishing in 12th place.