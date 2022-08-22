Linda Robson details her battle overcoming alcoholism, depression and OCD

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Linda Robson is candid about her struggle to overcome alcohol addiction, depression, and OCD.

About the adverse effect it had on her mental health during Monday’s Loose Women, the panelist shared: “It was the worst time of my life, I ruined my family’s life.”

In 2018, the 64-year-old became dependent on alcohol after being prescribed a drug intended to help with her depression — leading to three stints in rehab.

‘It was the worst time of my life’: Linda Robson talked about her battle overcoming alcoholism, depression and OCD during Monday’s Loose Women

Reflecting on the experience on the show, Linda explained, “I went through a really rough time, I was depressed and I turned to alcohol and had OCD cleanse.

‘I used to drink a glass of wine or spritzers in the evening, I would come at 10 o’clock in the evening, but never during the day. And then I got meds that drove me a little crazy.

“I was given a certain drug that was supposed to help the depression, but it didn’t just make it worse, so I had to go to three different institutions and it was the worst time of my life. I completely ruined my family’s life.”

Reflection: Linda talked about the experience on the show, “I went through a really hard time, I was depressed and I turned to alcohol and had OCD clearing up.

Alcoholism: ‘I used to drink a glass of wine or spritzers in the evening, came at 10 pm, but never during the day. And then I got drugs that drove me a little crazy,” she told her fellow panelists

Remembering a specific low point, Linda referred to a trip she took with other Loose Women friends – from which she had to return home early.

She explained: ‘We were in Ibiza and I broke up in front of all the girls, Stacey had to drive me home and she took me to The Priory.’

“I was really depressed and hurting myself, I was cleaning everywhere and washing my sheets every night when I got home”

Turning point: Remembering a specific low point, Linda referred to a journey she took with other Loose Women friends – in which she had to return home early from

She explained: ‘We were in Ibiza and I broke up in front of all the girls, Stacey had to drive me home and she took me to The Priory’

After recovering from the traumatic time, Linda went on to reveal that she hasn’t had any alcohol for three years now and doesn’t miss it a bit.

While talking about the ways she manages to keep her OCD at bay, she shared that the key is to keep herself occupied — to take her mind off it.

Linda has previously explained that alcohol wasn’t the core problem when she discovered she was ill during one of her rehab bouts – after an allergic reaction to the antidepressant she was taking, which was responsible for much of her erratic behavior.

She told earlier The sun that she was “relieved” when she discovered the problem was the reaction, sharing: “All these things I blamed myself weren’t really my fault.

“It was a relief because it could be repaired.”