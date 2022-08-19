Linda Evangelista victim of a predatory modelling agency when she was a teenager 

Former supermodel Linda Evangelista has revealed that a predatory modeling agency attempted to force her to take her clothes off and take nude photos when she was just a teen.

Throughout the ’90s, Linda, now 57, posed for numerous well-known magazines like Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Elle, and Marie Claire, and strutted her stuff in runway shows for big brands including Chanel, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, and Giorgio Armani throughout her decades-long career.

However, she recently admitted that an agency in Japan tried to get her to strip down and pose naked against her wishes at age 16, while claiming that they needed to take her ‘measurements.’

She opened up about the horrifying incident while speaking to British Vogue for its upcoming September issue.

‘I went to the agency and it was all, “Take your clothes off, we need your measurements,” but they already had my measurements,’ she revealed.

‘They wanted me naked and it wasn’t a “would you do nudes” conversation, it was a “you will do nudes.”‘

The model recalled leaving and calling her mother, who told her to get out of the country immediately.

‘I left and called my mother and she said, “Get out now and get to the embassy.” So that’s what I did, and they got me home,’ she said.

Once one of the most famous supermodels in the world, Linda racked up over 60 magazine covers during her hugely successful and lengthy career.

Looking back on her hectic schedule, she told British Vogue: ‘How did I keep going? This is the truth: I was young. You could go out and eat salty fried food and drink Champagne, sleep at 3am and be up again at 5am.

‘Drugs were offered to me, but I never touched them, I’m not saying I was an angel… but I was terrified of drugs.’

As the former runway star rose in popularity, she explained to the outlet that she quickly learned how to stick up for herself and ensure that she got the right compensation for her work.

‘I had the power of being able to hold out. That’s all it came down to. But also, I was thinking about different industries,’ she explained.

‘Athletes aren’t all paid the same – some are paid more for what they bring to the game. It wasn’t a matter of thinking I was better… but I knew my worth.’

Linda stopped working in 2016, after a botched cosmetic procedure left her ‘permanently deformed’ and ‘brutally disfigured.’

She spent the last six years ‘in hiding’ after suffering from a rare reaction to the procedure known as CoolSculpting, which was designed to decrease her fat cells, but instead, made them become enlarged.

She has since undergone two liposuction surgeries in an attempt to fix the problem, and announced back in February that she was done living in ‘shame.’

Now, she recently returned to modeling – and she looked flawless on the cover of British Vogue’s newest issue.

However, while discussing the shoot, she admitted that her jaw and neck don’t look like that ‘in real life,’ and that makeup artist Pat McGrath had to use tape and elastics to pull her features back, which she then covered with scarves and hats.

She said she is still ‘trying to love herself’ after becoming ‘so depressed’ following the faulty procedure, and that using the tape ‘took care of’ her ‘insecurities’ so that she could feel confident while ‘doing what she loves to do’ again.

She explained: ‘That’s not my jaw and neck in real life – and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere. I’m trying to love myself as I am.

‘But for the photos… Look, for photos I always think we’re here to create fantasies. We’re creating dreams. I think it’s allowed. All my insecurities are taken care of in these pictures, so I got to do what I love to do.’

Linda recalled deciding to have the CoolSculpting procedure done after seeing frequent advertisements for it on TV.

‘Those CoolSculpting commercials were on all the time – on CNN, on MSNBC, over and over, and they would ask, “Do you like what you see in the mirror?”‘ she dished.

‘They were speaking to me. It was about stubborn fat in areas that wouldn’t budge. It said no downtime, no surgery. I drank the magic potion, and I would because I’m a little vain. So I went for it – and it backfired.

‘If I had known side effects may include losing your livelihood and [that I’d] end up so depressed that [I] hated [myself]… I wouldn’t have taken that risk.’

Linda – who appeared in her first campaign in six years last month when she posed for a Fendi ad – was hesitant to call this her modeling ‘comeback,’ as she noted that she is almost entirely covered in the photoshoot.

‘Am I cured mentally? Absolutely not,’ she continued. ‘But I’m so grateful for the support I got from my friends and from my industry.’

Linda filed a lawsuit last September, suing CoolSculpting’s parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc, for $50 million in damages, claiming at the time that she had been unable to work since the procedures – which she settled in July.

During the CoolSculpting procedure, which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a device that’s set below freezing temperature is applied to fat deposits, which causes cell death in the tissue.

But Linda soon developed a condition called paradoxical adipose hyperplasia – a rare adverse effect of cryolipolysis, which has been reported in of 0.0051 per cent of the 1.5 million CoolSculpting procedures performed worldwide.

With this condition, the treated area becomes larger, rather than smaller. It can leave a ‘painless, visibly enlarged, firm, well-demarcated mass’ underneath the skin.

Zeltiq – which is a subsidiary of Allergan – markets and licenses devices used for such procedures.

Speaking to People magazine last year, the catwalk queen detailed how she thought she was going crazy and ‘stopped eating’ when the growths started to appear on her chin, thighs, and bust area – and how she now ‘dreads running into someone she knows’ after spending decades as a runway sensation.

Linda detailed how within three months of her treatments, she noticed the bulges forming on her body, with the targeted areas growing rather than shrinking – before hardening and becoming numb.

The star alleged that CoolSculpting offered to pay for liposuction for her to correct the damage caused by PAH after her doctor contacted them.

However, she said that on the eve of her liposuction, Zeltiq said they would only pay for the procedure if she signed a confidentiality agreement – which she refused.

In June 2016, Linda underwent a full body liposuction procedure, which she claimed she paid for. She then underwent liposuction again in July 2017, but it’s unclear who covered the cost.

She said she had to wear girdles, a chin strap, and compression garments for eight weeks after the liposuction to prevent the PAH coming back – but said the condition did return after her second liposuction.

At the time, the model told the outlet that she can no longer bear to look at herself in the mirror as ‘it doesn’t look like her,’ explaining that her identity as ‘Linda Evangelista, supermodel’ is now ‘gone’ due to the condition.

She added: ‘If I walk without a girdle in a dress, I will have chafing to the point of almost bleeding because it’s not like soft fat rubbing, it’s like hard fat rubbing.

‘[I can’t] put my arms flat along my side. I don’t think designers are going to want to dress me with that sticking out of my body.

‘PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing.

‘In the process, I have become a recluse. With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story.

‘I’m so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer.’

In a statement to British Vogue, a representative for Zeltiq said: ‘We are pleased to have resolved this matter with Ms. Evangelista.

‘Our focus continues to be on empowering confidence by providing safe, reliable aesthetics products and services backed by science.

‘CoolSculpting is an FDA-cleared, non-invasive treatment for visible fat bulges in the nine areas of the body.’

The supermodel now said she is ‘happy’ to put the case behind her and is looking forward to ‘a new chapter’ in her life.

While Linda noted that ‘you’re not going to see her in a swimsuit,’ she said she does want to get back into modeling without having to ‘retouch, tape, compress or trick.’

But she added that she knows it’s most likely going to be ‘difficult for her to find jobs’ with ‘things protruding from her.’

See the full feature in the September issue of British Vogue, which is available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday, August 23.