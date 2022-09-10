Linda Evangelista, 57, makes triumphant return to runway after 15 year absence

Linda Evangelista triumphantly returned to modeling after a six-year absence due to an adverse reaction to a fat-freezing procedure that she claims had disfigured her face.

And on Friday, kicking off New York Fashion Week, the Canadian stunner made her first runway appearance in 15 years when she took part in the star-studded Fendi show at Manhattan’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Ahead of the big event, the longtime catwalk queen also posed for the photo used to promote the 25th anniversary celebrations of the brand’s iconic Baguette bag.

The luxury Italian fashion house debuted its surprising collaboration with designer Marc Jacobs.

Piece by piece, items from the new collections were rolled out that brought together two industry powerhouses: Jacobs and Kim Jones, Fendi’s artistic director of women’s clothing whose resume includes working with Louis Vuitton.

Creating drama as the minutes passed, Evangelista took to the catwalk towards the end of the show in a Tiffany blue taffeta dress, according to Shoes News.

With her dark locks pulled back from her face in a sleek look, she exuded the poise and charm that propelled her to the top of the industry in the years following her 1984 debut.

In an added touch of premium style, Evangelista had a silver-patterned baguette bag under her right arm and matching metallic silver gloves that reached down to her elbows.

Judging by the looks and sounds of the reactions of those in attendance and her colleagues on stage, her return to the catwalk after 15 years was a resounding success.

And for a woman who has literally been in seclusion for six years, that must be a huge confidence boost.

In a Vogue video posted to YouTube, the model gave fans another glimpse of herself after a long recovery from an alleged rare reaction to the fat freezing procedure known as CoolSculpting.

The surgery was intended to reduce her fat cells, but they grew in size instead — resulting in her developing “bulges” all over her body, due to a condition called paradoxical fat hyperplasia.

PAH is a rare side effect of cryolipolysis, having been reported in 0.0051 percent of the 1.5 million CoolSculpting procedures performed worldwide.

Since then, she’s had two liposuction surgeries in an attempt to fix the problem, and in February announced she was done living in “shame.”

During the video, Evangelista explained that she is still “trying to love herself” after becoming “so depressed” following the erroneous procedure.

For Friday’s walk, Evangelista’s last runway appearance was in 2007, when she participated in the 60th anniversary fashion show for the Christian Dior brand.

Along with Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington were among the so-called Big Six of modeling in the 1990s.

Fendi is one of more than 140 designers to take to Manhattan with new collections over the next six days, through Wednesday, September 14.

