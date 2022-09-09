Lincoln Project co-founder dares Donald Trump to sue him

The Lincoln Project co-founder has challenged Donald Trump to live up to his threat to sue the group after new ads called his supporters “suckers.”

Rick Wilson called him a “b****” and said he couldn’t wait for the fight, adding, “I double-dog dare you.”

It comes after Trump launched a blistering attack on the Lincoln Project and Fox News for the ads that targeted him.

He labeled them “perverted and base-minded” and told them not to advertise “false advertising.” It is not clear whether he intends to live up to his threat to sue.

In a video released Thursday, The Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson (left) challenged former President Donald Trump (right) to sue the group, as he had threatened on Truth Social.

‘Go for it! Go for it, b***h! Come to me!’ Wilson said in a video he posted on Twitter on Thursday. ‘I can not wait! We’re delighted at the thought of you trying to sue us, Donald. Do it. I challenge you twice!’

On Thursday, Trump, using Truth Social, complained that the “Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project” were back on the Fox News Channel.

‘The Paul’ [Ryan] Fox only has high standards for ‘Trump’ ads, but not for anyone else,” the ex-president continued, referring to the former GOP House speaker who is now a member of the Fox Corporation Board. “The Perverts shouldn’t be doing ‘false advertising,’ and Fox News shouldn’t let it happen.”

‘See you in court!!!’ Trump added.

The Lincoln Project buy latest ad was for cable news stations in the Bedminster, New Jersey area, where Trump spends his summer.

The spot, titled “Sucker,” claims Trump contested the 2020 election “to rip you off, to blow you, to take your hard-earned money and put it in his pockets.”

“He spent it on himself,” the ad continues. “Not to take back the White House. It was the biggest scam in political history. Every dollar you sent him was paid to keep his shaky business empire and lavish lifestyle going.”

“It was always a sucker game – and you know that sucker is? It’s you,” the ad concludes.

The ad came out when ABC News reported this week that the federal grand jury investigating the January 6th Capitol attack has subpoenaed people involved in Trump’s Save America PAC, which raised money from Trump supporters over false claims about election fraud.

Trump continued to insist this week that he was the winner of the election, calling The Lincoln Project’s 2020 effort a “catastrophic campaign” because he “got many millions more votes in 2020 than I did in 2016.”

However, President Joe Biden got more votes than Trump – to win both the electoral college and the popular vote.

In his video message, Wilson said he did not believe Trump would sue the Lincoln Project, which was founded by a handful of former Republicans in the run-up to the 2020 election.

“You’re not going to do anything again,” Wilson said. “You are weak, you are impotent, you are weak.”

“You sit there in the honeymoon suite at Mar-a-Lago or the honeymoon suite at Bedminster, spinning to wonder why, no matter how many times you try to kill us, the Lincoln Project keeps coming at you,” he went on. further. ‘You know why? We are here in this long-term struggle because you are a threat to democracy. You are a threat to America. You are a threat to the Republic. You are a threat to the Constitution. You are a thief of secret documents. You are a traitor to this country. You tried to overthrow the government and the system of our peaceful transfer of power, and f**k you.’

Wilson told Trump “go for it” if he wanted to sue the group.

“You won’t do it because, in fact, as I said before, you’re completely impotent. Just ask Melania,” Wilson said.