Lincoln man dices with death as he staggers across level crossing seconds before train thunders past

Shocking footage shows the moment a young man narrowly escaped death at a level crossing when he tripped over the live railway tracks just moments before a train thundered past.

The worrying CCTV has been released by Network Rail as part of a warning to new students after the near miss in the heart of Lincoln city centre.

The video shows a young man wearing black jeans and a gray hoodie who appears intoxicated, ignores the obvious alarms and climbs over the barriers of the border crossing to cross the railroad tracks.

Just four seconds after he clears the two live tracks on Lincoln High Street, a heavy goods train rushes through at around 100km/h, blaring its horn.

All the while, the man seems oblivious to the danger.

The footage was released as a ‘lesson in rail safety’ to the latest batch of students to start at the University of Lincoln.

With more than 200 trains speeding through this busy level crossing every day, Network Rail said it was ‘crucial’ for both newcomers to the city and long-term residents to know how to use it safely.

Community safety manager for Network Rail, Elisha Allen said: ‘The behavior is incredibly dangerous and deeply concerning.

‘The person involved recklessly risked their life to stumble just a few meters further forward.

‘The level crossing on Lincoln High Street is a busy and active route over the railway and can pose a real danger if not used correctly.

‘People need to be well aware of the dangers, pay attention to the can’t-miss alerts and be vigilant when crossing the tracks, especially when under the influence.

“We’ve worked with our rail industry partners to deliver a hard-hitting lesson for new students at the University of Lincoln and help people understand how to stay safe around the railway.”

British Transport Police (BTP), Network Rail and East Midlands Railways (EMR) have now teamed up to issue guidance to students on how to stay safe on a night out.

CCTV footage released by Network Rail shows a man climbing over the barriers at a level crossing in Lincoln

The man staggers across two live tracks, apparently oblivious to the clear warnings that a train is on its way

They delivered an important safety session for freshers as part of the University of Lincoln’s ‘keeping safe on a night out’ week.

Students tried on customized virtual reality headsets and discovered the best tips for using a level crossing safety.

These tips are: it is easy to be distracted, especially by phones, music and conversation; stop, look and listen, follow signs and instructors; check both ways before crossing; if a train is coming, don’t cross; understand the warnings (lights, barriers, alarms).

BTP Chief Inspector Rick Sweeney added: ‘The railway is no place to take a shortcut.

‘Getting somewhere a little faster is not worth the risk, and we’ve seen firsthand that this can lead to tragic consequences or life-changing injuries – both outcomes are avoidable.

The man has only just cleared the tracks when a large freight train, traveling at 100 km/h, storms past

Network Rail released the footage as a warning against not following safety procedures at level crossings

“There is simply no excuse for not following safety procedures at level crossings.

‘The trains run at speeds of up to 125mph, sit wider than the tracks they run on and often quieter than expected.

‘The public continue to be our eyes and ears and they can help us by reporting any concerns or incidents to us directly by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.’

Lucy Gallacher, emergency planning manager at East Midlands Railway, said: ‘This recording is deeply concerning.

“The person involved shows a ruthless respect for their own life, as well as the safety of train passengers and railway staff.

“Ignoring warning signs and instructions at level crossings can have devastating consequences, particularly while under the influence, and we hope this footage provides an important reminder that people should always follow the rules and be alert when crossing the tracks.”