Limit your screen time and never shout? The top ten promises couples break when they become parents 

Limiting screen time, never yelling and not using a tablet as a babysitter are the biggest promises we break in becoming parents, a poll reveals.

The survey of 2,000 British mums and dads found that 85 per cent look back and laugh at the kind of parents they thought they would be.

Some 81 percent said it was impossible to know how hard parenting was until having children, and the same proportion said it was the biggest learning curve of their lives.

At the top of the list of broken promises, with 47 percent of the vote, was always the intention to limit children’s screen time.

A third (33 per cent) believed they would never bribe their children, no matter how naughty they were, while 39 per cent said they would never raise their voice.

Almost two-fifths of parents said they did not stick to their promise to never raise their voices at their children. (Stock Image)

More than two thirds (67 per cent) of those surveyed by Play-Doh said there was often overwhelming pressure to be a ‘perfect’ parent, making them feel like a failure – with 72 per cent giving social media to blame. Other factors that add to the pressure include co-parents (46 percent), family members (40 percent) and friends who don’t have children (34 percent).

The survey also revealed the tips parents would give to those planning to have children. Top of the list was ‘there will be hard days but it’s worth it’ (68 per cent), along with ‘don’t feel embarrassed if your child has a meltdown in public, as is normal’ (62 per cent) and ‘ you ‘will miss these days when your children are older’ (51 percent).

Play-Doh has launched a Parenting is Messy campaign in an effort to celebrate the unspoken truths of having children.

Spokesperson Nicola Fox-Haggarty said: ‘Our research reveals the expectations versus the reality of parenthood – and how many of the preconceptions we have about family life turn out to be completely wrong. Parenting is Messy is about celebrating the less polished moments in people’s lives as parents.’